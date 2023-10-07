MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage

The Indian cricket team just won the gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, while for the senior bunch, the march towards ICC ODI World Cup glory starts now.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 18:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India, led by Rohit Sharma, and Australia, under Pat Cummins, will start their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaigns in Chennai on Sunday.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, and Australia, under Pat Cummins, will start their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaigns in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India, led by Rohit Sharma, and Australia, under Pat Cummins, will start their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaigns in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The World Cup’s much-needed adrenaline shots will be delivered at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when India takes on Australia here on Sunday.

Cricket’s premier championship has moved sedately since New Zealand ambushed England at Ahmedabad on Thursday, but the sporting caravan will definitely gain some zest as the host finally joins the party.

In recent times, India versus Australia has been a recurring template.

These are the willow game’s coincidences, determined by both accessibility and commerce. Just this March, Australia turned up at Chennai and used leg-spinner Adam Zampa to stun the Indians in an ODI and claim that series 2-1.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the latest ODI series, in which Rohit Sharma’s men prevailed 2-1, Australia seized the last game. It is a thin line that distinguishes these two outfits who have a history of gladiatorial battles.

In the 1987 World Cup fixture at this hallowed venue, India fell short by a mere one run!

Cut to the present, Rohit has the probable absence of Shubman Gill to deal with. Whether he would plump for a left-handed ally in Ishan Kishan or prefer K.L. Rahul as his opening partner remains to be seen.

The surface, as evident in games here and, specifically during the Indian Premier League’s annual frenzied summer, tends to, at times, favour the spinners and with Hardik Pandya lending all-round balance and bolstering the seam attack, Rohit hinted that he is not averse to fielding three spinners.

This is Ravichandran Ashwin’s second home and Ravindra Jadeja, being one of Chennai Super Kings’ favourite sons, has a local connection.

If Kuldeep Yadav is employed too, Australia may have to deal with turgid middle overs besides the testing pace of Jasprit Bumrah upfront.

Flamboyance isn’t just an Indian preserve, and this attribute is aplenty within the Aussie ranks. David Warner or Glenn Maxwell could turn it around while Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne offer both hustle and stability.

Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia. Photo :
Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia. Photo : | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia. Photo : | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

That old trope of Indian batters combating Australian speedsters would be in vogue with Mitchell Starc’s left-handed angle being an obstacle.

In a long league phase, India may hit the odd bump but Rohit would prefer that the first step is a winning one against Pat Cummins and company.

The Indian cricket team just won the gold at the Asian Games while for the senior bunch, the march towards World Cup glory starts now. Hopefully, the rain clouds that serenaded Chennai over the last fortnight, will stay away.

Related stories

Related Topics

ODI World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

India vs Australia /

Shubman Gill /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; CFC v MBSG updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score, World Cup 2023: SL 3/1 (2); Jansen strikes first ball, removes Nissanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 10
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Highest ODI World Cup totals: South Africa hits 428/5, breaks record for highest score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Markram breaks record with 49-ball century in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL: South Africa records first instance of three hundreds in a single World Cup innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL: Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred in 49 balls against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma hints at playing three spinners against Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; CFC v MBSG updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score, World Cup 2023: SL 3/1 (2); Jansen strikes first ball, removes Nissanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 10
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Highest ODI World Cup totals: South Africa hits 428/5, breaks record for highest score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment