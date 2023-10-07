IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage

The World Cup’s much-needed adrenaline shots will be delivered at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when India takes on Australia here on Sunday.

Cricket’s premier championship has moved sedately since New Zealand ambushed England at Ahmedabad on Thursday, but the sporting caravan will definitely gain some zest as the host finally joins the party.

In recent times, India versus Australia has been a recurring template.

These are the willow game’s coincidences, determined by both accessibility and commerce. Just this March, Australia turned up at Chennai and used leg-spinner Adam Zampa to stun the Indians in an ODI and claim that series 2-1.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the latest ODI series, in which Rohit Sharma’s men prevailed 2-1, Australia seized the last game. It is a thin line that distinguishes these two outfits who have a history of gladiatorial battles.

In the 1987 World Cup fixture at this hallowed venue, India fell short by a mere one run!

Cut to the present, Rohit has the probable absence of Shubman Gill to deal with. Whether he would plump for a left-handed ally in Ishan Kishan or prefer K.L. Rahul as his opening partner remains to be seen.

The surface, as evident in games here and, specifically during the Indian Premier League’s annual frenzied summer, tends to, at times, favour the spinners and with Hardik Pandya lending all-round balance and bolstering the seam attack, Rohit hinted that he is not averse to fielding three spinners.

This is Ravichandran Ashwin’s second home and Ravindra Jadeja, being one of Chennai Super Kings’ favourite sons, has a local connection.

If Kuldeep Yadav is employed too, Australia may have to deal with turgid middle overs besides the testing pace of Jasprit Bumrah upfront.

Flamboyance isn’t just an Indian preserve, and this attribute is aplenty within the Aussie ranks. David Warner or Glenn Maxwell could turn it around while Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne offer both hustle and stability.

Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia. Photo : | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

That old trope of Indian batters combating Australian speedsters would be in vogue with Mitchell Starc’s left-handed angle being an obstacle.

In a long league phase, India may hit the odd bump but Rohit would prefer that the first step is a winning one against Pat Cummins and company.

The Indian cricket team just won the gold at the Asian Games while for the senior bunch, the march towards World Cup glory starts now. Hopefully, the rain clouds that serenaded Chennai over the last fortnight, will stay away.