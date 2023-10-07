The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Sri Lanka finds three bowlers in the list of leading wicket-takers in the competition. Muttiah Muralitharan, who played across five editions, Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas arethe Lankan bowlers in the top 10.
But the top place on the list is occupied by Australia Glenn McGrath who scalped 71 wickets in the 39 matches he played in the World Cups.
India’s Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan also fearture on this list. Mitchell Starc, who sits fifth with 49 wickets in just 18 games, is expected to climb up the ladder during the ongoing World Cup.
Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in the men’s ODI World Cup:
|Player
|Editions played
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Best
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|1996-2007 (4)
|39
|71
|3.96
|18.19
|7/15
|Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)
|1996-2011 (5)
|40
|68
|3.88
|19.63
|4/19
|Lasith Malinga (SL)
|2007-2019 (4)
|29
|56
|5.51
|22.87
|6/38
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|1987-2003 (5)
|38
|55
|4.04
|23.83
|5/28
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|2015-2019 (2)
|18
|49
|4.64
|14.81
|6/28
|Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|1996-2007 (4)
|13
|49
|3.97
|21.22
|6/25
|Zaheer Khan (IND)
|2003-2011 (3)
|23
|44
|4.47
|20.22
|4/42
|Javagal Srinath (IND)
|1992-2003 (4)
|34
|44
|4.32
|27.81
|4/30
|Trent Boult (NZ)
|2015-2023 (3)
|20
|40
|4.62
|22.45
|5/27
|Imran Tahir (SA)
|2011-2019 (3)
|22
|40
|4.41
|21.17
|5/45
List of highest wicket takers as on October 7
Latest on Sportstar
- Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc, Boult in top 10 list of highest wicket-takers
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally, October 7 live updates, scores: India goes past 100 medals, men’s kabaddi team wins gold amid scoring controversy
- India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND beats IRN 33-29 to win gold after controversy surrounding Pawan’s raid - Hangzhou updates
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 67/1 (12) de Kock, van der Dussen build stand vs SL
- India vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: IND win Gold; Match called off due to rain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE