Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc, Boult in top 10 list of highest wicket-takers

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka finds three bowlers in the list of leading wicket-takers in the competition. Muttiah Muralitharan, who played across five editions, Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas arethe Lankan bowlers in the top 10.

But the top place on the list is occupied by Australia Glenn McGrath who scalped 71 wickets in the 39 matches he played in the World Cups.

India’s Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan also fearture on this list. Mitchell Starc, who sits fifth with 49 wickets in just 18 games, is expected to climb up the ladder during the ongoing World Cup.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in the men’s ODI World Cup:

Player Editions played Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Glenn McGrath (AUS) 1996-2007 (4) 39 71 3.96 18.19 7/15 Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 1996-2011 (5) 40 68 3.88 19.63 4/19 Lasith Malinga (SL) 2007-2019 (4) 29 56 5.51 22.87 6/38 Wasim Akram (PAK) 1987-2003 (5) 38 55 4.04 23.83 5/28 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 2015-2019 (2) 18 49 4.64 14.81 6/28 Chaminda Vaas (SL) 1996-2007 (4) 13 49 3.97 21.22 6/25 Zaheer Khan (IND) 2003-2011 (3) 23 44 4.47 20.22 4/42 Javagal Srinath (IND) 1992-2003 (4) 34 44 4.32 27.81 4/30 Trent Boult (NZ) 2015-2023 (3) 20 40 4.62 22.45 5/27 Imran Tahir (SA) 2011-2019 (3) 22 40 4.41 21.17 5/45

List of highest wicket takers as on October 7