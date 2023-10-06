ODI World Cup 2023: India’s lower order gets crucial minutes with bat ahead of opener against Australia

Indian players have certainly been asked to up the ante. Case in point, Ravichandran Ashwin.

The spin bowling all-rounder smacked more than ten long rangers, a few of which went into the stands during India’s practice session on Friday ahead of its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener against Australia, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin, after bowling for nearly an hour, padded up for the open net session under lights and batted for thirty minutes, solely practising six-hitting against one of the throwdown specialists, Nuwan Seneviratne (left-arm), in one of the side pitches.

Even though the 37-year-old, a late addition to India’s World Cup squad, mistimed a few hits, the intent was there.

India’s lower order (8-11) has always been a point of struggle, and in the last two years has only contributed 645 runs, while averaging 12.82 at a strike rate of little more than 75.

ALSO READ: Dravid: Gill is feeling better, haven’t ruled him out of World Cup opener against Australia yet

While the batters are looking to play shots, the bowlers have been given the role to keep rotating the strike.

Mohammad Shami was the first one to enter the nets in the evening session, while the rest of the members were going through the warm-up routine and batted for nearly an hour under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Another Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj batted for nearly thirty minutes with all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the nets. While most of Pandya’s session revolved around cuts, pulls, and drives over covers, Siraj looked to get comfortable facing the ball.

At the end of his session, Siraj was given a pat on the back by Rathour.

On Thursday as well, Jasprit Bumrah batted for more than twenty minutes along with Ashwin in the nets.

By the looks of it, it does seem India batters will look to follow the trend of attacking play, while bowlers are expected to provide the cushion of lower-order batting rather than a long tail.