Dravid: Gill is feeling better, haven’t ruled him out of World Cup opener against Australia yet

India suffered the opening blues as news filtered in about Shubman Gill being down with dengue. The opener, a vital cog up the order, looks a doubtful starter for India’s World Cup clash against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

However, coach Rahul Dravid struck an optimistic note while addressing the media on Friday. “Gill is feeling better. The medical team is monitoring him,” Dravid said. When specifically asked whether Gill remains in contention, the coach added: “We still have 36 hours to go and the medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet.”

Gill was conspicuous by his absence through India’s two training sessions - both optional and regular, over the last few days at this venue. And if his medical reports don’t turn sunny by Sunday, the team-management has the option of pushing K.L. Rahul atop the batting tree and linking him up with skipper Rohit Sharma.