MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana to miss opener against SA, says SL coach Silverwood

Theekshana had suffered the niggle during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at Colombo.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 07:19 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana is still recovering from hamstring injury.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana is still recovering from hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana is still recovering from hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood on Friday ruled Maheesh Theekshana out of their World Cup opener against South Africa as the spinner is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Theekshana had suffered the niggle during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at Colombo.

“Theekshana is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he won’t be available for this game. But we expect him to be available very soon. The rest of them are fine,” said Silverwood ahead of Saturday’s match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla.

Silverwood, however, gave a go-ahead to wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka, who were carrying slight niggles.

Also read | BAN vs AFG: World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh

Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood on Friday ruled Maheesh Theekshana out of their World Cup opener against South Africa as the spinner is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

“As I said previously the two of them are ready to go,” said the Englishman.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had said that Matheesha Pathirana should not be even considered for ODIs, but Silverwood rated the pacer an exciting talent irrespective of the format.

“I’ve not read what MS has said and so it doesn’t bother me. But what I will say is somebody like Pathirana is a very exciting young talent and he’s got a lot to showcase in 50-over cricket, and it would be wrong to deprive him of that opportunity,” said Silverwood.

This will be its first international outing after Sri Lanka was blown away by India in the Asia Cup final.

However, Silverwood said the team has put behind that debacle.

“We know on our day we can go toe-to-toe with anybody. We’ll be going out there looking to win as always but we expect a very tough game tomorrow.

“I think although everybody talks about the final in the Asia Cup, we played some very good cricket together and we got there despite people not thinking we could, so actually we know we can play some good cricket,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana to miss opener against SA, says SL coach Silverwood
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Ojas vs Abhishek in men’s compound final; Jyothi Surekha GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana to miss opener against SA, says SL coach Silverwood
    PTI
  2. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: India’s lower order gets crucial minutes with bat ahead of opener against Australia
    Sahil Mathur
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana to miss opener against SA, says SL coach Silverwood
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Ojas vs Abhishek in men’s compound final; Jyothi Surekha GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment