Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit, Tendulkar lead with six centuries

The ICC men’s ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batters exhibiting their best in the quest for world glory.

Several batters have racked up blistering centuries for their respective sides over the course of 13 editions. India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma have managed six World Cup centuries, the most among all batters.

While Tendulkar managed his tally across six World Cups, Rohit reached the feat within his second appearance in 2019, racking up a record five centuries in a single editiong.

Here is a look at the batters with most ODI World Cup hundreds: