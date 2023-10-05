The ICC men’s ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batters exhibiting their best in the quest for world glory.
Several batters have racked up blistering centuries for their respective sides over the course of 13 editions. India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma have managed six World Cup centuries, the most among all batters.
While Tendulkar managed his tally across six World Cups, Rohit reached the feat within his second appearance in 2019, racking up a record five centuries in a single editiong.
Here is a look at the batters with most ODI World Cup hundreds:
|Player
|Innings
|100s
|Runs
|Average
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|17
|6
|978
|65.20
|140
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|44
|6
|2278
|56.95
|152
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|35
|5
|1532
|56.74
|124
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|42
|5
|1743
|45.86
|140*
|David Warner (AUS)
|18
|4
|992
|62.00
|178
|Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|21
|4
|1006
|55.88
|183
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|22
|4
|1207
|63.52
|162*
|Mark Waugh (AUS)
|22
|4
|1004
|52.84
|130
|T Dilshan (SL)
|25
|4
|1112
|52.95
|161*
|Mahela Jayawardena (SL)
|34
|4
|1100
|35.48
|115*
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 21 gold, 86 medals; Men’s team in compound archery wins GOLD
- England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG 224/6 (40); Boult removes Livingstone as NZ fights back
- Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit, Tendulkar lead with six centuries
- Indian sports news wrap, October 5
- Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal wins bronze in women’s freestyle 53kg wrestling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE