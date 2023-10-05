MagazineBuy Print

Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit, Tendulkar lead with six centuries

ODI World Cup records: India’s Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar lead the World Cup charts for the most centuries with six hundreds apiece.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 16:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma has hit six World Cup hundreds in just 17 innings.
Rohit Sharma has hit six World Cup hundreds in just 17 innings. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma has hit six World Cup hundreds in just 17 innings. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The ICC men’s ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batters exhibiting their best in the quest for world glory.

Several batters have racked up blistering centuries for their respective sides over the course of 13 editions. India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma have managed six World Cup centuries, the most among all batters.

While Tendulkar managed his tally across six World Cups, Rohit reached the feat within his second appearance in 2019, racking up a record five centuries in a single editiong.

Here is a look at the batters with most ODI World Cup hundreds:

Player Innings 100s Runs Average HS
Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 6 978 65.20 140
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 44 6 2278 56.95 152
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 35 5 1532 56.74 124
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 42 5 1743 45.86 140*
David Warner (AUS) 18 4 992 62.00 178
Sourav Ganguly (IND) 21 4 1006 55.88 183
AB de Villiers (SA) 22 4 1207 63.52 162*
Mark Waugh (AUS) 22 4 1004 52.84 130
T Dilshan (SL) 25 4 1112 52.95 161*
Mahela Jayawardena (SL) 34 4 1100 35.48 115*

