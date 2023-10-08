India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 updates: AUS 54/1 (12) Warner, Smith take AUS past 50 after Marsh departs

AUS 29/1 in 7 overs

Hardik replaces Bumrah. Full delivery, Warner pushes the ball to cover. Hardik overpitches and Warner drives the ball down the ground. Hardik gets a hand on it but cannot deny a FOUR. 1000 runs for Warner at the World Cups - the fastest to the mark! Hardik has hurt his finger and we have a pause in play.

The physios tend to him and he’s ready to go again. Short from Hardik and Warner hooks the ball behind square for FOUR. A single to follow. Hardik overpitches and Smith drills the ball past him for another FOUR.