India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 updates: AUS 54/1 (12) Warner, Smith take AUS past 50 after Marsh departs

India vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow all the live-action updates, scorecard and highlights from the IND vs AUS World Cup match at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 08, 2023 15:03 IST

Team Sportstar
David Warner in action.
David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.

  • October 08, 2023 15:01
    13th over

    Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Warner straightaway misses a sweep as Kuldeep pitches it full. Appeal for LBW but definitely going down leg-side.

  • October 08, 2023 14:57
    AUS 54/1 in 12 overs

    Ashwin continues. Slip in place for Warner. Sliding on leg and tucked behind by Warner to short fine-leg. He whips this full one off his pads for a single. One more for Smith through leg-side next ball. Warner goes for a slog sweep but misses. Stifled appeal for LBW. He defends striding forward next ball. Flicked for a single off the last ball.

  • October 08, 2023 14:53
    4
    AUS 51/1 in 11 overs

    Hardik comes back, On a length outside off and Smith drives it crisply straight to short cover after stepping out. FOUR! Full outside off and Smith lofts this down the ground for a boundary. Not off the middle of the bat but enough to take it all the way to the rope. Full and straight this one and driven back to the bowler. FOUR! Not too short and Smith pulls this away with disdain and to the boundary. Fifty up for Australia in 10.4 overs. Fullish and driven to the extra-cover fielder by Smith.

  • October 08, 2023 14:50
    4
    AUS 43/1 in 10 overs

    Ashwin continues to maintain a straight line. Not a lot of turn as yet and the batters rotate strike with singles. Ashwin slides one in and hits high on Warner’s pads. A stifled appeal but it’s too high. Width from Ashwin and Warner drives the ball through cover for FOUR.

  • October 08, 2023 14:44
    AUS 36/1 in 9 overs

    Bumrah returns. Smith attempts to disrupt Bumrah with a nimble shuffle and flick but finds the mid-wicket fielder. A single to follow. Warner attempts an off-cutter and Warner heaves the ball across the line for two runs.

  • October 08, 2023 14:40
    AUS 32/1 in 8 overs

    Ashwin replaces Siraj. A slider to start with and Warner drives the ball through cover for a single. Ashwin hops in from a wider angle and rushes one past Smith’s outside-edge, beaten. Straighter ball onto the pads, Smith works it across the line for a single.

  • October 08, 2023 14:33
    Warner fastest to 1000 World Cup runs

    IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs

  • October 08, 2023 14:30
    4
    AUS 29/1 in 7 overs

    Hardik replaces Bumrah. Full delivery, Warner pushes the ball to cover. Hardik overpitches and Warner drives the ball down the ground. Hardik gets a hand on it but cannot deny a FOUR. 1000 runs for Warner at the World Cups - the fastest to the mark! Hardik has hurt his finger and we have a pause in play.

    The physios tend to him and he’s ready to go again. Short from Hardik and Warner hooks the ball behind square for FOUR. A single to follow. Hardik overpitches and Smith drills the ball past him for another FOUR.

  • October 08, 2023 14:27
    AUS 16/1 in 6 overs

    Siraj continues to pepper deliveries on the middle-stump line. Smith employs a rigid defence. Four dots on the bounce. Another dipping in on the full and Smith crouches to put wood to ball. Siraj offers drivable length and Smith pounces on it but Kohli intercepts it at cover to earn the bowler a maiden.

  • October 08, 2023 14:26
    He’s back again
  • October 08, 2023 14:21
    4
    AUS 16/1 in 5 overs

    Bumrah overpitches and Smith crunches the ball through mid-off for FOUR. Bumrah tightens his line and Smith continues to hold a straight bat to fend them off the stumps. Bumrah tails one in and Smith pushes the ball towards mid-on and sets off on a single. Beaten again! Warner remains tentative against the outswinger and Bumrah gets one to climb on from length.

  • October 08, 2023 14:16
    4
    AUS 11/1 in 4 overs

    Siraj to Smith. Outside edge! The ball nips away and takes an edge off Smith and rolls to the point fielder. The second is at the off stump line and Smith defends. The third is driven but Iyer makes a diving save at short cover. FOUR! Full and on the pads and Smith lets it onto him and clips away. The extra cover fielder stops a drive on the fifth. The last one angles in, Smith taps to mid on and runs for a single. There is a direct hit at the non-striker’s end but Smith is home safe.

  • October 08, 2023 14:11
    W
    AUS 6/1 in 3 overs

    Bumrah to Marsh, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! A fine diving catch from Kohli at first-slip. Thick outside-edge off a shorter length, Marsh had to play at it. The ball zips to the left of first-slip and Kohli leaps to complete a fine catch. A six-ball duck for Marsh!

    Steve Smith in at 3. Sharp delivery, moving in and Smith works it out to the off-side. Bumrah continues to target the off-stump and Smith pushes it out towards cover. Fuller delivery, Smith lunges forward to push and charge for a quick single. A corker to finish. Bumrah zips one sharply past Warner’s outside-edge to the keeper. Top delivery.

    Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0 (6b)

  • October 08, 2023 14:05
    4
    AUS 5/0 in 2 overs

    Mohammed Siraj into the attack.

    Width on the full and Warner hammers it through cover-point for FOUR. Siraj dips another on length and Warner leaves the ball a shade outside the off-stump. Better line and he enforces three dots on the trot. Shorter delivery. Warner makes room to cut but finds the cover fielder. Just the four from the over.

  • October 08, 2023 13:59
    AUS 1/0 in 1 over

    David Warner takes strike. Jasprit Bumrah is up with the new ball. Two slips in place.

    BEATEN first-up! A hint of away movement from the deck for Bumrah as he shapes the ball past the outside-edge to the keeper. Fuller delivery and Warner taps the ball through cover for a single, Australia’s away. Probing fuller delivery on the fourth-stump line and Marsh leaves it on length. Straighter delivery this time and Marsh pushes the ball towards cover. Bumrah maintains his length. Marsh drives but finds the point fielder. Sharp! Another in-ducker but Marsh holds his ground with a firm push.

  • October 08, 2023 13:57
    Game On

    In walk Rohit’s men as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh walk out for Australia.

  • October 08, 2023 13:55
    National Anthems time

    The players line up for the national anthems.

  • October 08, 2023 13:45
    Ash’s back in the India WC XI

    Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal

  • October 08, 2023 13:37
    Playing XIs

    India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

  • October 08, 2023 13:31
    TOSS

    TOSS: Australia wins toss, opts to bat.

    Pat Cummins: We’ll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, good opportunity to bat. We are in a good spot, we’ve played a lot over the last month.

    Rohit Sharma: The conditions are there for the bowlers, slightly on the slower side. We need to understand our lines and lengths early. We’ve played a lot of cricket before the WC, played two good series’ and covered all our bases. He (Shubman Gill) hasn’t recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting.

  • October 08, 2023 13:30
    VK in practice mode

    CHENNAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 08: Virat Kohli of India warms up prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Chennai, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

  • October 08, 2023 13:27
    Toss soon

    TOSS coming up.....

    Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins walk out to the middle.

  • October 08, 2023 13:19
    IND vs AUS Dream11 team

    The toss is coming up in about 12 minutes. Here’s a look at the Dream11 predicted team for the day:

    Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul

    Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

    All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

    Team composition: IND 7-4 AUS | Credits left: 7

  • October 08, 2023 13:14
    Meet India’s 15: Through the eyes of their coaches

    India at World Cup 2023: Meet the Indian cricket team, through the eyes of their childhood coaches

  • October 08, 2023 13:11
    Jasprit Bumrah speaks

    Body feels good. You miss the feeling of contributing to the team so excited for the tournament. We are one of the few lucky ones to play a home World Cup. Australia will make for cracking competition. Feeling is relaxed because we’ve played a lot of cricket recently. We were fresh and trained even when there wasn’t any warm-up game. Will try to enjoy the occasion because in a big tournament you tend to overthink and go beyond the situation. It will be a little hot.

  • October 08, 2023 13:11
    Pitch view from the spin cauldron
  • October 08, 2023 13:01
    Team India arrives
  • October 08, 2023 12:59
    Most ODIs played between two teams

    Most ODIs played between two teams:

    • 167: India-Sri Lanka
    • 156: Pakistan-Sri Lanka
    • 155: Australia-England
    • 150*: India-Australia

  • October 08, 2023 12:58
    Stats corner
    • Rohit Sharma needs 22 runs to become the fastest batter to record 1000 World Cup runs. David Warner needs eight runs to break the same record.
    • Rohit Sharma needs three sixes to become the leading six-hitter in international cricket.
    • Mitchell Starc needs one wicket to become the fastest bowler to complete 50 World Cup wickets.
    • Rohit Sharma needs two sixes to become the batter with most sixes against a single team in ODIs. He has 84 sixes vs Australia, behind Gayle’s 85 sixes vs England.

  • October 08, 2023 12:48
    Rohit Sharma speaks ahead of his big test

    ODI World Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma says pressure natural for cricketers; stresses on finding balance

  • October 08, 2023 12:40
    BREAKING: No Shubman Gill for Team India

    Just In: Shubman Gill is not on the team bus, confirms the broadcaster.

    Shubman Gill set to miss IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match

  • October 08, 2023 12:35
    It’s Chennai, it’s always going to be MSD!
  • October 08, 2023 12:34
    Less than an hour for the toss!
  • October 08, 2023 12:34
    From missing the ‘11 squad to captain in ‘23
  • October 08, 2023 12:30
    Weather update

    It’s clear and sunny in an around the city. But here’s the full weather update for the day:

    IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?

    IND vs AUS, LIVE World Cup 2023 weather updates: Rain could partially affect the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match in Chennai on Sunday.

  • October 08, 2023 12:23
    India and Australia set for 150th ODI

    Head-to-head record so far:

    Matches played: 149

    India won: 56

    Australia won: 83

    No Result: 10

    Last result: Australia won by 66 runs (Rajkot; Sep. 2023)

    Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 3

  • October 08, 2023 12:20
    Ashwin’s record in Chennai

    R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match

  • October 08, 2023 12:18
    The Kangaroos arrive
  • October 08, 2023 12:18
    Buzzing in and around Chepauk
  • October 08, 2023 12:17
    Return to Ash’s Den

    Life will come a full circle for R. Ashwin on Sunday if he makes the playing XI against Australia. After being away from ODI cricket for nearly six years, the premier off-spinner has made it back just in time for a home ODI World Cup and an opener in his hometown in Chennai.

    Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners

    Vijaya Kumar, Ashwin’s childhood coach, transformed him from a batter to an off-spinner and the latter has since dedicated himself to the craft. He has a fighting spirit & guides other players. Expectations are high from him in the 2023 WC.

  • October 08, 2023 12:13
    Match Preview

    The World Cup’s much-needed adrenaline shots will be delivered at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when India takes on Australia here on Sunday.

    Cricket’s premier championship has moved sedately since New Zealand ambushed England at Ahmedabad on Thursday, but the sporting caravan will definitely gain some zest as the host finally joins the party.

    In recent times, India versus Australia has been a recurring template.

    These are the willow game’s coincidences, determined by both accessibility and commerce. Just this March, Australia turned up at Chennai and used leg-spinner Adam Zampa to stun the Indians in an ODI and claim that series 2-1.

    IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India, Australia set to renew rivalry on cricket’s biggest stage

    The Indian cricket team just won the gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, while for the senior bunch, the march towards ICC ODI World Cup glory starts now.

  • October 08, 2023 12:06
    IND vs AUS Squads

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

    AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

  • October 08, 2023 12:06
    IND vs AUS streaming info

    What time will IND vs AUS World Cup match begin?

    The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

