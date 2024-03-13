MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals

All England Championship: Lakshya Sen brushed aside the Dane 21-14 21-15 in 40 minutes in the men’s singles opening round contest.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 23:19 IST , Birmingham - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.
India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

World Championship bronze medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen moved into the second round with an easy straight-game win over Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen at the All England Championships here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old brushed aside the Dane 21-14 21-15 in 40 minutes in the men’s singles opening round contest.

In the round of 16, he will meet another Danish opponent in fourth seed Anders Antonsen.

ALSO READ | Sindhu enters second round; Prannoy, Srikanth lose

The women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also progressed to the round of 16 with a comfortable 21-13 21-18 win over Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

The unseeded Indian duo will take on the fifth seed Chinese duo of Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was curtains for young Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost a hard-fought men’s singles contest to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Rajawat went down 19-21 21-1 9-21.

Related Topics

All England Championship /

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Lakshya Sen /

Priyanshu Rajawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
  3. BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma smashes half-century, Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Giants to reach final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. Lakshya’s Paris hopes brighten, enters No. 15 in Olympic Games qualification
    PTI
  3. Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
    PTI
  4. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round; Prannoy, Srikanth lose
    PTI
  5. All England C’ships: In-form duo of Satwik and Chirag at forefront as Indians chase glory
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
    PTI
  3. BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma smashes half-century, Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Giants to reach final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment