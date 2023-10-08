IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?

India and Australia will meet in their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

This high-octane match marks a swift reunion, as the teams meet up just ten days after their recent three-match ODI series in India, with the host winning 2-1.

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised slight concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

While there have been unpredictable thunderstorm activities in the city over the past two days, several weather forecast portals are suggesting little to no rainfall for the afternoon in Chennai during a 2 p.m. start for the match.

Chennai Weather Updates - October 8

Chances of rain - According to Accuweather.com

Time (IST) 09:30 AM 12:00 AM 1:30 PM 04:30 PM 09:30 PM Chances of rain 10% 10% 10% <5% <5%

What happens if India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

India and Australia will share a point each if their World Cup 2023 match in Chennai is washed out on Sunday.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.