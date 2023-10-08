IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will take on Australia in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
The two teams faced off in a three-match series last month in the build-up to the World Cup and the Men in Blue emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1.
While the Aussies are quite a distance ahead of India in the overall head-to-head record between the two sides in ODI cricket, the Men in Blue have closed the gap of late.
Since India’s 36-run win over Australia at the last ODI World Cup in 2019, the two teams have faced off in 12 ODIs, and have registered six wins apiece.
IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
India recently registered its highest total against Australia when Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer’s hundreds helped the team to 399 for five at Indore.
Rohit Sharma remains the only batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs between India and Australia. He had slammed a 158-ball 209 in Bengaluru in 2013 as India racked up 383 for six - its highest total against the Aussies at the time.
IND VS AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|71
|3077
|44.59
|84.71
|175
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|43
|2332
|59.79
|95.53
|209
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|47
|2228
|53.04
|95.25
|123
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Brett Lee (AUS)
|32
|55
|4.49
|21.00
|5/27
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|41
|45
|3.67
|27.68
|5/43
|Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
|27
|43
|5.08
|26.06
|5/26
THE SQUADS
INDIA
AUSTRALIA
