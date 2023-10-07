MagazineBuy Print

SA vs SL: South Africa records first instance of three hundreds in a single World Cup innings

The Proteas equalled its own record for the most ODI hundreds in a single innings while marking the first instance of three centuries in an innings in a World Cup match.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aiden Markram celebrates his 49-ball hundred.
Aiden Markram celebrates his 49-ball hundred. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Aiden Markram celebrates his 49-ball hundred. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

South Africa recorded three hundreds in a single innings during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday.

The Proteas equalled its own record for the most ODI hundreds in a single innings while marking the first instance of three centuries in an innings in a World Cup match.

FOLLOW:SA vs SL LIVE SCORE

ALSO READ
SA vs SL: Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred in 49 balls against Sri Lanka

After being sent into bat by Sri Lanka, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock slammed a ton before number three Rassie van der Dussen followed up with his maiden World Cup century. They were complemented by Aiden Markam’s 49-ball hundred, the fastest by any batter in World Cup history.

South Africa is the only team to have struck three hundreds in an ODI innings, having previously achieved the feat twice in 2015 against West Indies and India. England is the only other team to have hosted three hundreds in an innings, against the Netherlands in 2022 where it recorded the highest-ever ODI total (498/4).

