South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL Toss, Playing XI updates; live streaming info

SA vs SL LIVE Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow all the latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 12:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock will be in focus for South Africa in Delhi.
Quinton de Kock will be in focus for South Africa in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Quinton de Kock will be in focus for South Africa in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

  • October 07, 2023 12:53
    Kagiso Rabada interview: ‘ODIs are not dead’

    Rabada on ODIs: As long as the best players are playing the format, that’s great

    Rabada believes that while T20 cricket has more appeal in current times, ODI cricket is not as dull as people make it out to be.

  • October 07, 2023 12:48
    SA vs SL World Cup record

    South Africa has a pretty strong record against Sri Lanka. Can they continue it tonight in Delhi?

    SA vs SL HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUPS

    Played: 6

    South Africa: 4

    Sri Lanka: 1

    Tied: 1


  • October 07, 2023 12:38
    ICYMI: Theekshana out of SL’s opener

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana to miss opener against SA, says SL coach Silverwood

    Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood on Friday ruled Maheesh Theekshana out of their World Cup opener against South Africa as the spinner is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

  • October 07, 2023 12:35
    Match Preview

    In the days leading to the World Cup, when cricket lovers were refusing to look beyond India, England, Australia and New Zealand as the potential semifinalists, South Africa sneaked into the equation with an ODI series win over mighty Australians.

    Labelled as “chokers” on the big occasion since the 1990s, South Africa appears to be armed with the necessary arsenal to go past the league stage in this edition. On Saturday, its preparedness faces a stern test in the capital’s Arun Jaitley Stadium when Sri Lanka takes the field. READ MORE

  • October 07, 2023 12:29
    Squads

    SRI LANKA

    Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

    SOUTH AFRICA

    Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • October 07, 2023 12:27
    SA vs SL World Cup streaming info

    What time will SA vs SL World Cup match begin?

    The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast SA vs SL World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of SA vs SL World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC World Cup 2023 /

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
