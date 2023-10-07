South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL Toss, Playing XI updates; live streaming info

Match Preview

In the days leading to the World Cup, when cricket lovers were refusing to look beyond India, England, Australia and New Zealand as the potential semifinalists, South Africa sneaked into the equation with an ODI series win over mighty Australians.

Labelled as "chokers" on the big occasion since the 1990s, South Africa appears to be armed with the necessary arsenal to go past the league stage in this edition. On Saturday, its preparedness faces a stern test in the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium when Sri Lanka takes the field.