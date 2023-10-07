South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA vs SL Toss, Playing XI updates; live streaming info

- October 07, 2023 12:48SA vs SL World Cup record
South Africa has a pretty strong record against Sri Lanka. Can they continue it tonight in Delhi?
SA vs SL HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Played: 6
South Africa: 4
Sri Lanka: 1
Tied: 1
In the days leading to the World Cup, when cricket lovers were refusing to look beyond India, England, Australia and New Zealand as the potential semifinalists, South Africa sneaked into the equation with an ODI series win over mighty Australians.
Labelled as “chokers” on the big occasion since the 1990s, South Africa appears to be armed with the necessary arsenal to go past the league stage in this edition. On Saturday, its preparedness faces a stern test in the capital’s Arun Jaitley Stadium when Sri Lanka takes the field. READ MORE
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
What time will SA vs SL World Cup match begin?
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast SA vs SL World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of SA vs SL World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
