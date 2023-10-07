SA vs SL: Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred in 49 balls against Sri Lanka

South Africa batter Aiden Markram recorded the fastest ODI World Cup hundred during an ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Walking in at number five, Markram waltzed to a blistering 49-ball hundred, obliterating Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century in the 2011 edition.

FOLLOW:SA vs SL LIVE SCORE

South Africa, sent into bat, received a tremendous start with opener Quinton de Kock and number three Rassie van der Dussen also smashing centuries.

South Africa equalled its own record of having the most hundreds in a single team innings (3), having achieved the feat twice in 2015. England is the only other team to record three centuries in a single innings.