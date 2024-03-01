MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick

The home side which was without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a one-match suspension went ahead in the 31st minute courtesy of a penalty scored by hattrick hero Talisca. 

Published : Mar 01, 2024 01:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisca celebrates scoring a goal agianst Al Hazem
Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisca celebrates scoring a goal agianst Al Hazem | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisca celebrates scoring a goal agianst Al Hazem | Photo Credit: REUTERS

High-flying Al Nassr was limited to a stalemate by Al Hazm in an entertaining 4-4 draw at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh on February 29.

The home side which was without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a one-match suspension went ahead in the 31st minute courtesy of a penalty converted by Andersen Talisca.

Talisca went on to score a hat-trick with two more goals coming in the 61st and 71st minute of the game.

However, each time Nassr pulled ahead, Al Hazem equalized with goals in the 53rd, 66th and 84th minute scored by Ahmad Al Mhemaid, Toze and Faiz Selemani respectively.

Nassr is awarded a penalty in stoppage time and Sadio Mane steps up to take it and rightfully so as his finish strikes the cross-bar and crosses the goalline making it 4-3 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

However, five minutes later, Al Hazem drew level for the fourth time in the night, thanks to a flick by Selemani that was met by Paulo Ricardo’s finish into the net.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
