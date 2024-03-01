Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick

High-flying Al Nassr was limited to a stalemate by Al Hazm in an entertaining 4-4 draw at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh on February 29.

The home side which was without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a one-match suspension went ahead in the 31st minute courtesy of a penalty converted by Andersen Talisca.

Talisca went on to score a hat-trick with two more goals coming in the 61st and 71st minute of the game.

However, each time Nassr pulled ahead, Al Hazem equalized with goals in the 53rd, 66th and 84th minute scored by Ahmad Al Mhemaid, Toze and Faiz Selemani respectively.

Nassr is awarded a penalty in stoppage time and Sadio Mane steps up to take it and rightfully so as his finish strikes the cross-bar and crosses the goalline making it 4-3 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

However, five minutes later, Al Hazem drew level for the fourth time in the night, thanks to a flick by Selemani that was met by Paulo Ricardo’s finish into the net.