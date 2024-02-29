MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich’s Sane doubtful for Freiburg game, says Tuchel

Bayern is already without several injured and suspended players including Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Matthijs de Ligt as it tries to catch league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 18:48 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane will undergo a test on his knee later on Thursday to ascertain the problem.
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane will undergo a test on his knee later on Thursday to ascertain the problem. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane will undergo a test on his knee later on Thursday to ascertain the problem. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is doubtful for the Bundesliga game at Freiburg on Friday after missing training with a knee problem, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Thursday.

Bayern is already without several injured and suspended players including Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Matthijs de Ligt.

“Leroy has not trained with the team. He will now undergo an individual test later today to see if he can train with the team later today which is a condition to be included in the squad,” Tuchel told a press conference.

“We will just have to wait and see. Hopefully he can make the squad and he can help us coming on from the bench.”

Champion Bayern has its back to the wall, trailing league leader Bayer Leverkusen by eight points with 11 games left in the season. The Bavarians, who have won the previous 11 league titles, also face Lazio in their Champions League Round of 16 return leg in Munich next week, having lost 1-0 in Italy.

Bayern last week announced they would part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season, with the coach having taken over in March 2023.

“We know our situation in the league and in the Champions League. It makes no sense looking months into the future and what could possibly happen,” Tuchel said.

“It is about delivering tomorrow, winning the game, cutting the gap (to Leverkusen). That is all we can influence and that’s where our energy will be directed to.”

Tuchel, however, was unhappy with the timing of Bayern’s announcement earlier this week that Max Eberl is taking over as head of sport, saying it was the third time the club’s structure changed in the past 10 months, in reference to previous internal changes.

“And it is the third time just before a league game. We will try to keep the focus on the game,” Tuchel said. “Tomorrow it’s all about winning in Freiburg.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Leroy Sane /

Thomas Tuchel /

Kingsley Coman /

Serge Gnabry /

Matthijs de Ligt /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich’s Sane doubtful for Freiburg game, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: OFC v EBFC lineups; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Final: Defensive powerhouses Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers hunt for maiden Pro Kabaddi League title
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. AIFF to start Swami Vivekananda men’s U20 National C’ships in Chhattisgarh in April
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich’s Sane doubtful for Freiburg game, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich signs Max Eberl as sporting director
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund stunned 3-2 at home by Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: I am not the only problem in Bayern’s bad run says coach Thomas Tuchel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich’s Sane doubtful for Freiburg game, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: OFC v EBFC lineups; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Final: Defensive powerhouses Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers hunt for maiden Pro Kabaddi League title
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. AIFF to start Swami Vivekananda men’s U20 National C’ships in Chhattisgarh in April
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment