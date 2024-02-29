Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus said on Thursday he had dropped out of the running to buy Inter Milan to focus on clearing his name after police in Singapore issued a warrant for his arrest last week.
Lawyers representing Zilliacus’ investment firm said in a statement it had “stopped the process” of trying to buy Italy’s Serie A leader, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate Suning.
“Thomas Zilliacus instead will focus on clearing his name from the false and malicious accusations that over the last few days have surfaced from sources in Singapore,” they added.
ALSO READ: FA Cup roundup: Man United and Chelsea grab late winners; Youngsters deliver again for Liverpool
Inter attracted interest from potential investors last year, but Suning denied at the time that any deal was in the works, and nothing materialised.
Singapore police issued arrest warrants for Zilliacus, a former CEO of Singaporean e-commerce firm Yuuzoo, and four other former Yuuzoo executives over alleged “misleading statements in the company’s financial reports”.
Zilliacus told Reuters he had been cooperating with police in Singapore since investigations started in 2018 and described the arrest warrant as “incomprehensible”.
A former Asia head of the technology company Nokia, Zilliacus last year pursued a potential deal for English football club Manchester United, before dropping out.
Latest on Sportstar
- Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
- F1: Horner says Red Bull team unity has ‘never been stronger’
- Premier League: Manchester derby can further expose gulf between City and United
- IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Bumrah back for India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE