MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt

The child suffered a “strong anxiety attack” due to the racist attack before the game at Atletico’s stadium last September 24, Spain’s National Police said on Thursday.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 17:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spanish police have arrested an Atletico Madrid fan for using racist language and death threats to terrorise an eight-year-old girl who was wearing a shirt of Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior.

The child suffered a “strong anxiety attack” due to the racist attack before the game at Atletico’s stadium last September 24, Spain’s National Police said on Thursday.

The police said the alleged perpetrator hurled “racist insults and death threats” at the girl outside the stadium. He also “hit the arm of the family member, who was holding” the girl before being stopped by other fans.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, the police said, after he was identified using video evidence and eventually located.

Vinicius, who is Black, has been repeatedly subjected to racist attacks. That included the hanging of an effigy of the Brazilian forward before a game with Atletico in January 2023. Four people were arrested for that incident. State prosecutors are seeking to put them in prison for four years if found guilty of the alleged hate crime.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
  2. National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests
    PTI
  3. Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court against selection competition
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  5. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
  2. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  3. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
  4. Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns
    Reuters
  5. Man Utd boss Ten Hag hails Fernandes, Varane’s resilience
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
  2. National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests
    PTI
  3. Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court against selection competition
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  5. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment