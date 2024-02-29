MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season

Alonso has unbeaten Leverkusen on course for a first-ever Bundesliga title, with his side eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich with 11 games remaining.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 17:09 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in action in the Bundesliga
File Photo: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in action in the Bundesliga | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in action in the Bundesliga | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Simon Rolfes, the sporting director of Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen, said Thursday he was “calm and optimistic” coach Xabi Alonso would stay beyond the summer.

Alonso has unbeaten Leverkusen on course for a first-ever Bundesliga title, with his side eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich with 11 games remaining.

Rolfes -- who made the decision to bring Alonso to the club -- said he did not believe this was the coach’s final season at the BayArena.

“The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling they are in the right place,” Rolfes told the daily Frankfurter Rundschau.

“Xabi has said that many times. That’s how he works with his coaching team each day.”

Having taken over with Leverkusen hovering near the relegation zone in October 2022, Alonso’s turnaround has the Spanish coach in high demand.

Bayern and Liverpool, where Alonso spent time as a player, are reportedly chasing the manager, as both clubs will be looking for new coaches in the summer.

Friday’s 2-1 win over Mainz was Leverkusen’s 33rd match in a row without defeat in all competitions, setting a new record in German football.

ALSO READ | Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns

Alonso, who has a contract at Leverkusen which runs until 2026, won the Champions League with both Liverpool and Real Madrid as a player, along with several domestic titles with Bayern.

Rolfes told the newspaper Alonso’s skill in management went beyond his appeal as a former great.

“If you are a successful player as a coach, you might have a bonus for the first four weeks. But this will be used up quickly if there is a lack of competence in his main role.

“The players notice this very quickly -- can he do his job or can’t he? This question has been very clearly answered.

“Xabi builds a good connection with his players”.

Leverkusen plays derby rivals Cologne away on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Xabi Alonso /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Bayern Munich /

Mainz /

Cologne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  2. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  4. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich signs Max Eberl as sporting director
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga: Dortmund stunned 3-2 at home by Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: I am not the only problem in Bayern’s bad run says coach Thomas Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. German fans ready to celebrate win over DFL plans as Bayern crisis deepens
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen ‘calm and optimistic’ Xabi Alonso will stay as manager for next season
    AFP
  2. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  4. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment