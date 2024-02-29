MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high

Liverpool posted a pre-tax loss of nine million pounds ($11.40 million) in 2022-23, but commercial revenue rose to a record 272 million pounds, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 17:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jayden Danns of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Cody Gakpo during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on February 28, 2024, in Liverpool, England.
Jayden Danns of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Cody Gakpo during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on February 28, 2024, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jayden Danns of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Cody Gakpo during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on February 28, 2024, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool posted a pre-tax loss of nine million pounds ($11.40 million) in 2022-23, but commercial revenue rose to a record 272 million pounds, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Record commercial revenue ensured overall revenue was the same as in the previous financial year at 594 million pounds in a relatively poor season for the team, which finished fifth in the Premier League.

Juergen Klopp’s side was knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 in 2023, having reached the final in the 2021-22 season when it was challenging for four trophies, winning the League Cup and FA Cup.

ALSO READ: Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race

But early exits in the domestic cups last season also saw matchday revenue fall by seven million pounds to 80 million, while media revenue fell 19 million pounds to 242 million.

“Operating this great club in a financially sustainable manner and in accordance with football’s governing principles has been our priority since FSG (Fenway Sports Group) acquired LFC in 2010,” Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said.

“Despite the significant growing costs of football, the success of our commercial operations demonstrates the strength of our underlying financial position so we can continue to operate sustainably while competing at the highest levels of football.”

Hughes also said the completion of the Anfield Road Stand in the coming months would boost matchday revenue, with the Anfield stadium’s capacity set to increase to 61,000.

The club’s administrative costs also rose by 17 million pounds to 562 million.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  3. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
  5. F1: Horner says Red Bull team unity has ‘never been stronger’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  2. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
  3. Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns
    Reuters
  4. Man Utd boss Ten Hag hails Fernandes, Varane’s resilience
    Reuters
  5. Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Liverpool posts pre-tax loss for 2022-23 but commercial revenue at record high
    Reuters
  3. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Finnish businessman Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
    Reuters
  5. F1: Horner says Red Bull team unity has ‘never been stronger’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment