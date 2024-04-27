MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals moves to fifth after win over Mumbai Indians

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday. 

Published : Apr 27, 2024 19:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals continued its upward surge in the IPL 2024 points table after it got the better of Mumbai Indians by 10 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side is fifth in the table with 10 points in 10 matches, while Mumbai Indians continues to stay rooted to the ninth spot.

Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins off eight matches, continues to occupy the top spot with 14 points.

Here’s how the standings are after DC vs MI in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 10 +0.972
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.577
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148
5 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 +0.276
6 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974
8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 6 -0.261
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 4 -0.721

(Updated after DC vs MI on April 27)

