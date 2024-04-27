MagazineBuy Print

AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan knocks out titleholder Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s chance of a second successive appearance at the Olympics end as only the top three teams from the 16-team competition qualify automatically for men’s Olympic football in Paris.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 10:34 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Uzbekistan’s players celebrates after scoring.
Uzbekistan’s players celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uzbekistan’s players celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Saudi Arabia lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 in the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals and also saw its chance of a second successive appearance at the Olympics end.

Only the top three teams from the 16-team competition qualify automatically for men’s Olympic football in Paris. Fourth place earns a playoff against Guinea in May.

In a reverse of the 2022 final, Uzbekistan was a comfortable winner. Khusain Norchaev scored on halftime and the Saudis’ task became much harder after 70 minutes when Ayman Yahya received a second yellow card. Umarali Rakhmonaliev headed home to secure the win for the 2018 champion.

The Central Asian team will take on Indonesia in Monday’s semifinal.

Iraq defeated Vietnam 1-0 to earn a last-four clash with Japan.

Ali Jasim scored in the second half from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan fouled Mohammad Nihad in the area.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Manh Hung was red-carded for stamping on Jasim in stoppage time.

ALSO READ | Indonesia, Japan advance; South Korea out of contention for Paris Olympics

Earlier on Friday, the Korea Football Association apologized to fans for failing to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1984. The team lost to Indonesia on Thursday after a shootout. “The coaching staff and players all did their best to try to qualify for our 10th consecutive Olympic Games, but unfortunately, we didn’t accomplish our goal,” the statement said.

“We fully understand that the responsibility lies with us at the KFA, as we are in charge of developing and supporting national teams. We’d like to offer our sincere apology to all football fans for our failure to qualify.”

