Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The home team are currently placed in 10th position in the points table of the Saudi Pro League with 35 points.
Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, nine points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining.
Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note.
Predicted XI
Al Khaleej: Sehic(GK); Hamsal, Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Sherif, Martins
Al Nassr: Ospina(GK); Alamri, Laporte, Fatil; Telles, Brozovic, Khaibari, Ghanam; Ghareeb, Otavio; Mane
Injury and Team News
For the home team, there are no injury concerns as of now.
Al Nassr will miss Talisca, who has been ruled out of the season with a thigh injury, while star player Cristiano Ronaldo will remain suspended for this match.
When and where will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
Where to watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs RR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match
- LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team
- Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Cristiano Ronaldo out with suspension
- KKR vs PBKS, IPL Match Highlights in Pictures: Bairstow, Shashank carnage help Punjab chase down record target v Kolkata
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE