Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Cristiano Ronaldo out with suspension

Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, nine points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:18 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Nassr’s Sadio Mane warms up before the Saudi Pro League football match between Damac FC and Al-Nassr FC at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Abha on April 5, 2024.
Nassr's Sadio Mane warms up before the Saudi Pro League football match between Damac FC and Al-Nassr FC at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Abha on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED ALSHEHRI
infoIcon

Nassr’s Sadio Mane warms up before the Saudi Pro League football match between Damac FC and Al-Nassr FC at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Abha on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED ALSHEHRI

Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The home team are currently placed in 10th position in the points table of the Saudi Pro League with 35 points.

Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, nine points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note. 

Predicted XI

Al Khaleej: Sehic(GK); Hamsal, Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Sherif, Martins

Al Nassr: Ospina(GK); Alamri, Laporte, Fatil; Telles, Brozovic, Khaibari, Ghanam; Ghareeb, Otavio; Mane

Injury and Team News

For the home team, there are no injury concerns as of now.

Al Nassr will miss Talisca, who has been ruled out of the season with a thigh injury, while star player Cristiano Ronaldo will remain suspended for this match. 

When and where will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 27 at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.
Where to watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

