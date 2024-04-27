Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Cristiano Ronaldo out with suspension

Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The home team are currently placed in 10th position in the points table of the Saudi Pro League with 35 points.

Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, nine points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note.

Predicted XI

Al Khaleej: Sehic(GK); Hamsal, Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Sherif, Martins

Al Nassr: Ospina(GK); Alamri, Laporte, Fatil; Telles, Brozovic, Khaibari, Ghanam; Ghareeb, Otavio; Mane

Injury and Team News

For the home team, there are no injury concerns as of now.

Al Nassr will miss Talisca, who has been ruled out of the season with a thigh injury, while star player Cristiano Ronaldo will remain suspended for this match.