ISL 2023-24 semifinal: Mohun Bagan SG returns to fortress with hopes of outscoring Odisha FC in second leg

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final.

Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.

The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.

Egged on by a massive support of around 62,000 fans, Mohun Bagan had upstaged Mumbai City FC to win its maiden League Winner’s Shield at the same venue on April 15.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The host side’s fans are expected to return in similar strength to cheer the team (which is also the defending champion) to its second consecutive entry to the final.

Both sides will miss a player each – Delgado (defender, Odisha FC) and Armando Sadiku (forward, Mohun Bagan) – owing to suspension.

That would add responsibility for the Australian forward Jason Cummings, who had scored the winner in Mohun Bagan’s Shield win. The 28-year-old will be partnering compatriot Dimitri Petratos, who has emerged as the most impressive player in the home side’s attacking third.

The host will also be looking at the form of its wingers Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco to get past the challenge of Odisha FC.

“We are presently losing by a goal and we now need to win to get into the final. There is no scope for overconfidence and our target is to give 100 per cent with an idea to win. We do not have any other option than playing for a win. This is like a final for us.” Habas said before the match.

For Odisha FC, Narender Gahlot will be the likely option for head coach Sergio Lobera, alongside Mourtada Fall in central defence.

Roy Krishna has scored the winning goal for Odisha FC in the first leg and will look to ride on the momentum to help his side reach the final for the first time. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Considering that Odisha will be looking to defend the advantage, the form of forward Krishna and playmaker Ahmed Jahouh will also be crucial for its aspiration of making it to the maiden final.

“When you’re playing in a full capacity in a stadium like this (Salt Lake Stadium), it means that you are playing for something important. It is a big motivation for me as a coach and also for the players to perform well for the team in such an environment,” Lobera said.