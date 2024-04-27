Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al Khaleej on Sunday, being played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Ronaldo is returning to the squad after serving a one-match ban, after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Ronaldo was shown the red card in the 86th minute for elbowing Al Hilal player Ali Albulayhi after Salem Aldawsari and Malcom scored in the second half of the match to give Hilal the advantage.

Al Nassr is currently second in the SPL table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, with just six games left to play.