Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al Khaleej on Sunday, being played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.
Ronaldo is returning to the squad after serving a one-match ban, after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.
Ronaldo was shown the red card in the 86th minute for elbowing Al Hilal player Ali Albulayhi after Salem Aldawsari and Malcom scored in the second half of the match to give Hilal the advantage.
Al Nassr is currently second in the SPL table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, with just six games left to play.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Day 4: Silver show from Laxita, Ekta and Gaurav
- LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 135/3 (14); Samson, Jurel control 197-run chase vs Lucknow Super Giants
- Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
- Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club
- Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Cristiano Ronaldo out with suspension
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE