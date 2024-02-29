MagazineBuy Print

Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns

As a cautionary tale, the PFA chief pointed to Kevin de Bruyne’s early substitution in Manchester City’s win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final last season.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 13:41 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image - An injured Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City reacts during a Premier League match
Representative Image - An injured Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City reacts during a Premier League match | Photo Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image - An injured Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City reacts during a Premier League match | Photo Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

Football’s packed schedule not only jeopardises players’ health but diminishes the quality of the sport, said Maheta Molango, chief of the English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

In recent years, demands on players have risen as tournaments have expanded and new competitions introduced that boost revenue for clubs and governing bodies, with players and managers criticising the relentless football calendar.

“For us, we’ve reached a stage where it is not just about the health of the player, it is about us killing the product,” Molango told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Wednesday.

As a cautionary tale, the PFA chief pointed to Kevin de Bruyne’s early substitution in Manchester City’s win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final last season.

“The Champions League final is supposed to be our Super Bowl,” Molango added.

“It wasn’t, because one of the best players in the world, De Bruyne, was out in the 30th minute, (Erling) Haaland was exhausted, Rodri said after 60 minutes he had cramps. Surely that’s not what we want to see.”

Molango added that football could stand to learn from American Football, highlighting the fact that the NFL has a lucrative television rights deal despite a shorter regular season than European football leagues.

“I was talking to our colleagues at the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and they were telling me they play 17 games and make over $10 billion (a season),” Molango said.

READ | Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

“Surely there is a value in scarcity and, right now, unfortunately, decisions are taken without taking into consideration the players, who are the assets of this game.

“Secondly, they are missing out on a very interesting opinion on how to improve the quality on the pitch, so it’s a lose-lose situation.”

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

