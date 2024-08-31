MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MBSG v NEUFC Durand Cup 2024 final?

While NorthEast United has been more efficient in attack, Mohun Bagan has averted defeats by managing late equalisers and won both the quarterfinal and the semifinal through penalties.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings looks on before their Durand Cup final against NorthEast United, at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 31.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings looks on before their Durand Cup final against NorthEast United, at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 31. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings looks on before their Durand Cup final against NorthEast United, at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 31. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek to extend its record haul of 17 titles when it takes on the first-time finalist NorthEast United FC in the title clash of Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The road to the final has seen contrasting stories for the finalists with NorthEast United riding on a series of confident performances, winning all its five outings since the group league stage in regulation time.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, averted defeats by managing late equalisers and won both the quarterfinal and the semifinal in the penalty shootouts.

In terms of form, the NorthEast United FC has been more efficient, scoring 16 goals while conceding just one.

Read the full preview here: Mohun Bagan eyes record title in a battle of contrasts against NorthEast United

When and where is Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2024 final being played?
The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 5:30 pm at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday, August 31.
How to watch Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2024 final?
The final clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to live stream Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2024 final ?
The Durand Cup 2024 final between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

