MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 19.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 13:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Norberto Ezequiel Vidal.
Norberto Ezequiel Vidal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Norberto Ezequiel Vidal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

FOOTBALL

Punjab FC signs Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal

Punjab FC has announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel Vidal as its fifth foreign player for the 2024–25 season. The 29-year-old last played for Indonesian top-flight club Persita Tangerang.

Vidal began his professional career in 2011 with Club Olimpo, where he spent eight years. In 2019, he joined Argentine Primera B side San Martin SJ, followed by a move to Atletico Alvarado in 2020, where he scored five goals in 37 appearances. After a brief stint with Independiente Rivadavia, Vidal signed with Persita Tangerang in 2022, where he netted 17 goals in 60 appearances over two seasons.

Speaking about the signing, technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, said, “We are excited to have Vidal in our ranks for the upcoming season. He is an exciting player who will add more speed and creativity to our midfield. I wish him the best for a successful season with us.”

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Punjab FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nagal, Gaston to feature in sixth Tennis Premier League in Mumbai from December 3-8
    PTI
  3. “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nagal, Gaston to feature in sixth Tennis Premier League in Mumbai from December 3-8
    PTI
  3. “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment