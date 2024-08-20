Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal

FOOTBALL
Punjab FC signs Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
Punjab FC has announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel Vidal as its fifth foreign player for the 2024–25 season. The 29-year-old last played for Indonesian top-flight club Persita Tangerang.
Vidal began his professional career in 2011 with Club Olimpo, where he spent eight years. In 2019, he joined Argentine Primera B side San Martin SJ, followed by a move to Atletico Alvarado in 2020, where he scored five goals in 37 appearances. After a brief stint with Independiente Rivadavia, Vidal signed with Persita Tangerang in 2022, where he netted 17 goals in 60 appearances over two seasons.
Speaking about the signing, technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, said, “We are excited to have Vidal in our ranks for the upcoming season. He is an exciting player who will add more speed and creativity to our midfield. I wish him the best for a successful season with us.”
