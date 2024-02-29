MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, preview, updates

Al Nassr vs Al Hazem: Catch the Live score and match updates, from the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

Updated : Feb 29, 2024 21:30 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr's Talisca celebrates with Alex Telles in Saudi Pro League
File Photo: Al Nassr's Talisca celebrates with Alex Telles in Saudi Pro League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Al Nassr's Talisca celebrates with Alex Telles in Saudi Pro League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Blog of the Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

  • February 29, 2024 21:30
    Al Nassr’s starting lineup!
  • February 29, 2024 21:29
    Livestream and telecast info

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

  • February 29, 2024 20:58
    Match Preview:

    Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo suspended ahead of game

    All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti, Devine give RCB rousing start in chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia set to be elected unopposed as PCI president
    PTI
  5. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Manipur seals quarterfinal spot; Railways stuns defending champion Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

  1. UK government to tighten regulation of football team owners but won’t rule out more state-backed buyouts
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pogba banned: French midfielder to appeal doping ban at Court of Arbitration of sport
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paul Pogba banned: FIFA World Cup winner handed four-year ban for doping
    Reuters
  5. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
