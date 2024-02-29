MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?

All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 07:04 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans ahead of a Saudi Pro League football
File Photo: Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans ahead of a Saudi Pro League football | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans ahead of a Saudi Pro League football | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr hosts Al Hazem at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday, February 29.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league standings seven points behind Al Hilal, hence it will be hoping for a win over last-place Al Hazem.

Ronaldo, is in fine scoring form being the top-scorer of the league (22) and scored his 750th club career goal in its last outing against Al Shabab.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Abdullah; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Yahya, Mane, Otavio

Al Hazem: Dahmen; Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Al-Aazmi; Al Salman, Moreno; Al-Thani, Alsayyali, Toze; Badamosi

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 29 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

