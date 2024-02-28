MagazineBuy Print

Champions League winner and Man United veteran John O’Shea named interim coach of Ireland

O’Shea, who won 118 caps for Ireland and is third on the all-time list of appearances, will rejoin the FAI having been an assistant coach and an U21 assistant manager previously.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 19:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s John O’Shea (L) celebrates with Mikael Silvestre after scoring a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League match in 2007.
infoIcon

Manchester United veteran John O’Shea, who won 14 major titles with the Premier League club, was named the interim coach of the Ireland men’s national team on Wednesday.

“The Football Association of Ireland has appointed John O’Shea as interim Head Coach of the Men’s National Team. O’Shea will lead the Men’s National Team on an interim basis for the two friendly international matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March,” Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said in a statement.

O’Shea, who won 118 caps for Ireland and is third on the all-time list of appearances, will rejoin the FAI having been an assistant coach under Stephen Kenny and worked as the U21 assistant manager to Jim Crawford. The defender also has coaching experience in domestic football with Reading, Stoke City and most recently Birmingham City.

More to follow.

