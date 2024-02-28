Australia women’s football team thumps Uzbekistan 10-0 to seal Olympic berth

Michelle Heyman scored four first-half goals as Australia demolished Uzbekistan 10-0 on Wednesday to book its place in the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Having won the first leg of the Olympic qualifier 3-0 on a freezing day in Tashkent, Australia was ruthless on a stifling night at Melbourne’s Docklands stadium, where Heyman’s haul thrilled a sell-out crowd of 54,120.

“It was very special,” said Matildas captain Steph Catley.

“Everything we sort of set out to do, we’ve done so. It’s a proud moment for us to get to another Olympics.”

With Sam Kerr and Kyah Simon sidelined with injury, Heyman has made the most of her first international matches in six years, scoring in both legs against the world number 47 Uzbeks.

At Docklands, the 35-year-old forward had a hat-trick after 16 minutes and slotted her fourth in stoppage time before the break.

Subbed off in the second half, Heyman was unable to add to her tally but may have already convinced coach Tony Gustavsson to include her in his squad for Paris.

Defender Kaitlyn Torpey also got on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute, along with Mary Fowler (36th) and Caitlin Foord (38th) as the Matildas stormed to an 8-0 lead at halftime.

A dreary night for Uzbekistan football grew gloomier still as goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova was injured in a goalmouth clash and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher soon after the restart.

Australia’s scoring dried up in the second half after Gustavsson rejigged his lineup, but substitute Amy Sayer completed the rout in stoppage time after Hayley Raso’s 68th-minute strike.

Women’s World Cup semi-finalists Australia, which qualified for its third successive Olympics, will bid for a maiden medal in Paris three years after making the semifinals at Tokyo.

Japan beat North Korea 2-1 in the other qualifier to book its ticket to Paris, after the two sides drew 0-0 in their first leg.