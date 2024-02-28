MagazineBuy Print

Australia women’s football team thumps Uzbekistan 10-0 to seal Olympic berth

With Sam Kerr and Kyah Simon sidelined with injury, Heyman has made the most of her first international matches in six years, scoring in both legs against the world number 47 Uzbeks.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 17:28 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australian player Michelle Heyman (Centre #2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the women’s football qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games between Australia and Uzbekistan in Melbourne on February 28, 2024.
Australian player Michelle Heyman (Centre #2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the women’s football qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games between Australia and Uzbekistan in Melbourne on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Australian player Michelle Heyman (Centre #2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the women’s football qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games between Australia and Uzbekistan in Melbourne on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Michelle Heyman scored four first-half goals as Australia demolished Uzbekistan 10-0 on Wednesday to book its place in the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Having won the first leg of the Olympic qualifier 3-0 on a freezing day in Tashkent, Australia was ruthless on a stifling night at Melbourne’s Docklands stadium, where Heyman’s haul thrilled a sell-out crowd of 54,120.

“It was very special,” said Matildas captain Steph Catley.

“Everything we sort of set out to do, we’ve done so. It’s a proud moment for us to get to another Olympics.”

ALSO READ: Japan beats North Korea to clinch Paris Olympic spot

With Sam Kerr and Kyah Simon sidelined with injury, Heyman has made the most of her first international matches in six years, scoring in both legs against the world number 47 Uzbeks.

At Docklands, the 35-year-old forward had a hat-trick after 16 minutes and slotted her fourth in stoppage time before the break.

Subbed off in the second half, Heyman was unable to add to her tally but may have already convinced coach Tony Gustavsson to include her in his squad for Paris.

Defender Kaitlyn Torpey also got on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute, along with Mary Fowler (36th) and Caitlin Foord (38th) as the Matildas stormed to an 8-0 lead at halftime.

A dreary night for Uzbekistan football grew gloomier still as goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova was injured in a goalmouth clash and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher soon after the restart.

ALSO READ: Argentina to play exhibition against Costa Rica instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26

Australia’s scoring dried up in the second half after Gustavsson rejigged his lineup, but substitute Amy Sayer completed the rout in stoppage time after Hayley Raso’s 68th-minute strike.

Women’s World Cup semi-finalists Australia, which qualified for its third successive Olympics, will bid for a maiden medal in Paris three years after making the semifinals at Tokyo.

Japan beat North Korea 2-1 in the other qualifier to book its ticket to Paris, after the two sides drew 0-0 in their first leg.

Related Topics

Australia /

Matildas /

Paris Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

