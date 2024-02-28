MagazineBuy Print

MI-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: UP Warriorz wins toss, opted to bowl first vs MI, Harmanpreet misses out, Natalie Sciver-Brunt to lead; Live Streaming Info

MI-W vs UP-W Live Score WPL 2024 Updates: Get the Live Cricket Score, Updates, Scorecard, News and Live Streaming info as Mumbai Indians takes on UP Warriorz in the 6th match of the WPL 2024.

Updated : Feb 28, 2024 19:22 IST

Team Sportstar
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and Mumbai Indians captain Nat Sciver-Brunt during match six of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 28th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and Mumbai Indians captain Nat Sciver-Brunt during match six of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 28th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL | Photo Credit: Shaun Roy
lightbox-info

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and Mumbai Indians captain Nat Sciver-Brunt during match six of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 28th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL | Photo Credit: Shaun Roy

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

  • February 28, 2024 19:08
    Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI

    Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

  • February 28, 2024 19:08
    UP Warriorz Playing XI

    Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • February 28, 2024 19:07
    Alyssa Healy at the Toss

    We’ll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us.

  • February 28, 2024 19:06
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt, MI Skipper at Toss

    Harmanpreet has a niggle, too early in the competition, and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle, and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I’ve picked up a bit from her. There are lots of chants for RCB, but we’ve done well to silence the crowd as well.

  • February 28, 2024 19:01
    Toss Update

    UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first 

  • February 28, 2024 18:40
    Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

    Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

  • February 28, 2024 18:39
    UP Warriorz Predicted Playing XI

    Alyssa Healy (C&wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire/Anjali Sarvani, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana

  • February 28, 2024 18:29
    UP Warriorz Squad

    Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt

  • February 28, 2024 18:28
    Mumbai Indians Women Squad

    Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

  • February 28, 2024 18:09
    WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians

    WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians

    After losing a close encounter to Royal Challengers Bangalore and a nine-wicket hammering by Delhi Capitals on Monday, it will be an uphill task for Warriorz to break the Mumbai deadlock.

  • February 28, 2024 18:07
    WPL 2024: Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants

    WPL 2024: Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants

    Gujarat Giants underwent a significant overhaul, releasing 11 players from its 19-player squad ahead of the WPL 2024 auction, but failure continues to haunt the Beth Mooney-led side.

Mumbai Indians Women /

UP Warriorz

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
