MI-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: UP Warriorz wins toss, opted to bowl first vs MI, Harmanpreet misses out, Natalie Sciver-Brunt to lead; Live Streaming Info

- February 28, 2024 19:08Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
- February 28, 2024 19:08UP Warriorz Playing XI
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- February 28, 2024 19:07Alyssa Healy at the Toss
We’ll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us.
- February 28, 2024 19:06Natalie Sciver-Brunt, MI Skipper at Toss
Harmanpreet has a niggle, too early in the competition, and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle, and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I’ve picked up a bit from her. There are lots of chants for RCB, but we’ve done well to silence the crowd as well.
- February 28, 2024 19:01Toss Update
UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first
- February 28, 2024 18:40Mumbai Indians Predicted XI
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
- February 28, 2024 18:39UP Warriorz Predicted Playing XI
Alyssa Healy (C&wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire/Anjali Sarvani, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana
- February 28, 2024 18:29UP Warriorz Squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt
- February 28, 2024 18:28Mumbai Indians Women Squad
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
- February 28, 2024 18:09WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians
- February 28, 2024 18:07WPL 2024: Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants
