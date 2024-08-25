MagazineBuy Print

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: WOL 2-3 CHE, Madueke scores for Blues, Premier League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, being played at the Molineux Stadium in England.

Updated : Aug 25, 2024 19:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk during the warm up before the match against Wolves.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk during the warm up before the match against Wolves. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk during the warm up before the match against Wolves. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, being played at the Molineux Stadium in England.

STARTING LINE-UPS:

Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca will seek his first league points with the Blues travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues have splashed out over 160 million pounds ($210.7 million) on signing players such as winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Swedish-Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

“I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don’t like. Hopefully, we can find solutions for them because at the end, when you find solutions, everyone is happy,” Maresca told reporters, speaking about unhappy players in the squad.

“We don’t need to sign players just for signing players. If we sign a player to make us improve, we will sign players, otherwise we are happy with the way we are.

“If we have a chance to bring a number nine that makes us better, we are going to try.”

When and Where will Wolves vs Chelsea kick off?
The English Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm IST at the Molineux Stadium in London.
How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea  in the Premier League?
In India, the Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, however, the match will not be broadcast. But it can be watched through broadcasters of other countries, such as Sky Germany and Canal+.

Related Topics

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2024-25

