Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, being played at the Molineux Stadium in England.
STARTING LINE-UPS:
Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca will seek his first league points with the Blues travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Blues have splashed out over 160 million pounds ($210.7 million) on signing players such as winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Swedish-Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.
“I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don’t like. Hopefully, we can find solutions for them because at the end, when you find solutions, everyone is happy,” Maresca told reporters, speaking about unhappy players in the squad.
“We don’t need to sign players just for signing players. If we sign a player to make us improve, we will sign players, otherwise we are happy with the way we are.
“If we have a chance to bring a number nine that makes us better, we are going to try.”
When and Where will Wolves vs Chelsea kick off?
How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League?
Latest on Sportstar
- Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: WOL 2-3 CHE, Madueke scores for Blues, Premier League updates
- F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Live Updates: Norris back ahead of Verstappen in his home race at Zandvoort, Leclerc in third
- Mohun Bagan ISL 2024-25 schedule: Mariners to open season against Mumbai City, plays East Bengal on October 9
- Durand Cup 2024: A North East derby in semifinal as Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United lock horns to secure final ticket
- India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE