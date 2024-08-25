Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: WOL 2-3 CHE, Madueke scores for Blues, Premier League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, being played at the Molineux Stadium in England.

STARTING LINE-UPS:

Our first Molineux line-up of the 24/25 @premierleague season as we prepare to take on @ChelseaFC.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/GkKxqHf27l — Wolves (@Wolves) August 25, 2024

Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca will seek his first league points with the Blues travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues have splashed out over 160 million pounds ($210.7 million) on signing players such as winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Swedish-Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

“I just communicate the players that I like and the players I don’t like. Hopefully, we can find solutions for them because at the end, when you find solutions, everyone is happy,” Maresca told reporters, speaking about unhappy players in the squad.

“We don’t need to sign players just for signing players. If we sign a player to make us improve, we will sign players, otherwise we are happy with the way we are.

“If we have a chance to bring a number nine that makes us better, we are going to try.”