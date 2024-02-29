- February 29, 2024 19:29Game Time!
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning are out in the middle and it will be Renuka Singh with the new ball. Should be a cracker of a contest. Here we go!
- February 29, 2024 19:05DC-W Playing XI
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
- February 29, 2024 19:05RCB-W Playing XI
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
- February 29, 2024 19:04Meg Lanning at the Toss
“We were going to have a bowl but that seems to be the trend. But the track won’t change much through the game. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t in T20 cricket. Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland.”
- February 29, 2024 19:04Smriti Mandhana at the Toss
“We would like to field first. We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers, and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them.”
- February 29, 2024 19:02Toss Update
Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, RCB Women opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
- February 29, 2024 18:53WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost
- February 29, 2024 18:35Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and DC will be available on the Sports18 network and Jio Cinema App.
- February 29, 2024 18:33DC-W Probable XI
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
- February 29, 2024 18:31RCB-W Probable XI
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Thakur
- February 29, 2024 18:13Delhi Capitals Women Squad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
- February 29, 2024 18:13Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
- February 29, 2024 18:11WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
