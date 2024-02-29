MagazineBuy Print

RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl vs DC

RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score WPL 2024: Get the Live Cricket Score, Full scorecard, Updates and Latest News as Royal Challengers Bangalore Women takes on Delhi Capitals Women at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Feb 29, 2024 19:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana during match seven of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 29th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana during match seven of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 29th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL | Photo Credit: Shaun Roy
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana during match seven of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 29th Feb 2024 Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for WPL | Photo Credit: Shaun Roy

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of WPL 2024 match between RCB-W vs DC-W at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates. 

  • February 29, 2024 19:29
    Game Time!

    Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning are out in the middle and it will be Renuka Singh with the new ball. Should be a cracker of a contest. Here we go!

  • February 29, 2024 19:05
    DC-W Playing XI

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey 


  • February 29, 2024 19:05
    RCB-W Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh 


  • February 29, 2024 19:04
    Meg Lanning at the Toss

    “We were going to have a bowl but that seems to be the trend. But the track won’t change much through the game. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t in T20 cricket. Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland.”

  • February 29, 2024 19:04
    Smriti Mandhana at the Toss

    “We would like to field first. We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers, and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them.”

  • February 29, 2024 19:02
    Toss Update

    Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, RCB Women opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

  • February 29, 2024 18:53
    WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost

    WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost

    Choosing to field first after winning the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a no-brainer in. The high altitude, the small ground and the dew factor are known to all.

  • February 29, 2024 18:35
    Live Streaming Info

    The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and DC will be available on the Sports18 network and Jio Cinema App.

  • February 29, 2024 18:33
    DC-W Probable XI

    Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

  • February 29, 2024 18:31
    RCB-W Probable XI

    Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Thakur

  • February 29, 2024 18:13
    Delhi Capitals Women Squad

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

  • February 29, 2024 18:13
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

  • February 29, 2024 18:11
    WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals

    WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals

    With a true Bengaluru pitch that turns into a batters heaven in the second innings, the toss plays a crucial role in the match-up. Teams having batted second have won all five games in WPL 2024 till now.

RCB Women /

DC Women

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
