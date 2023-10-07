Highest ODI World Cup totals: Australia tops chart, South Africa eyes third 400-plus score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.

Five-time champion Australia tops the chart with its 417-run total against Afghanistan during the 2015 World Cup in its backyard. India is second on the list while South Africa is the only team to record two 400-plus totals.

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals