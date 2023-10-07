Highest ODI World Cup totals: Australia tops chart, South Africa eyes third 400-plus score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.
Five-time champion Australia tops the chart with its 417-run total against Afghanistan during the 2015 World Cup in its backyard. India is second on the list while South Africa is the only team to record two 400-plus totals.
The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:
Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Australia
|417/7 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Perth
|2015
|India
|413/5 (50)
|Bermuda
|Port of Spain
|2007
|South Africa
|411/4 (50)
|Ireland
|Canberra
|2015
|South Africa
|408/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Sydney
|2015
|Sri Lanka
|398/5 (50)
|Kenya
|Kandy
|1996
|England
|397/6 (50)
|Afghanistan
|Manchester
|2019
|New Zealand
|393/5 (50)
|West Indies
|Wellington
|2015
|England
|386/6 (50)
|Bangladesh
|Cardiff
|2019
|Australia
|381/5 (50)
|Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|2019
|Australia
|377/6 (50)
|South Africa
|Basseterre
|2007
