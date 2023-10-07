MagazineBuy Print

Highest ODI World Cup totals: Australia tops chart, South Africa eyes third 400-plus score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

ODI World Cup: Here is a look at the highest team totals by teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup across 13 editions.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 17:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David Warner's 178 powered Australia to the highest ODI World Cup total (417) in the 2015 edition over Afghanistan.
David Warner's 178 powered Australia to the highest ODI World Cup total (417) in the 2015 edition over Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

David Warner’s 178 powered Australia to the highest ODI World Cup total (417) in the 2015 edition over Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has witnessed several teams unleashing their best batting performances since its inception in 1975.

Five-time champion Australia tops the chart with its 417-run total against Afghanistan during the 2015 World Cup in its backyard. India is second on the list while South Africa is the only team to record two 400-plus totals.

FOLLOW:SA vs SL LIVE SCORE

ALSO READ
Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc, Boult in top 10 list of highest wicket-takers

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 with the final scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is a look at the highest team totals in ODI World Cups:

Highest ODI World Cup Team Totals

Team Score Opposition Ground Year
Australia 417/7 (50) Afghanistan Perth 2015
India 413/5 (50) Bermuda Port of Spain 2007
South Africa 411/4 (50) Ireland Canberra 2015
South Africa 408/5 (50) West Indies Sydney 2015
Sri Lanka 398/5 (50) Kenya Kandy 1996
England 397/6 (50) Afghanistan Manchester 2019
New Zealand 393/5 (50) West Indies Wellington 2015
England 386/6 (50) Bangladesh Cardiff 2019
Australia 381/5 (50) Bangladesh Nottingham 2019
Australia 377/6 (50) South Africa Basseterre 2007

