NBA: Clippers unveil new uniforms, logo for next season

The team’s new logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 23:18 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook catches an inbound pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook catches an inbound pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. ( | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook catches an inbound pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

The Los Angeles Clippers on Monday unveiled their new look that will accompany their new home beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The team’s new logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull, a nod to the organization’s maritime roots and a symbol of its direction.

The new jerseys feature a modernized classic script in naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue. The look will be fresh when the Clippers open their new home, the $2 billion Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif.

“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a release. “We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.”

