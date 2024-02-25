NBA roundup: Celtics tops Knicks for 8th straight win

Jaylen Brown collected 30 points and eight rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics extend its winning streak to eight games by beating the New York Knicks 116-102 Saturday night.

Boston made 15 of its 35 3-point attempts and shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 34 points and had nine assists for the Knicks, who dropped to 0-4 against the Celtics this season. Josh Hart added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for New York, and Precious Achiuwa finished with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Celtics received 22 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 19 points, six rebounds and six assists from Jayson Tatum. Six Boston players scored at least 10 points, and the Celtics had a 58-38 edge in points in the paint.

Timberwolves 101, Nets 86

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over Brooklyn in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back on short rest from a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks one night earlier. Mike Conley finished with 14 points.

Cam Thomas scored 18 points to lead Brooklyn, which lost its fourth game in a row. Mikal Bridges finished with 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Nic Claxton contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Magic 112, Pistons 109

Paolo Banchero made a three-point play with one second remaining to lift visiting Orlando over Detroit.

The Magic, who have won eight of their last 10 games, had eight players in double figures. Banchero led the way with 15 points, while Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner had 14 apiece. Cole Anthony contributed 13 points and seven assists. Wendell Carter supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Moritz Wagner chipped in seven boards.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons, who have lost five straight, with 26 points. Simone Fontecchio had 17 points, while Duren supplied 16 points and 11 rebounds.