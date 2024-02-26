NBA roundup: Pacers snap Mavs’ 7-game win streak

Myles Turner scored a season-high 33 points and collected eight rebounds to help lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-111 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who won their third straight game. Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard each tallied 15 for Indiana, followed by Bennedict Mathurin’s 14 points and 11 boards. Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell also scored 12 each.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 33 points, while Kyrie Irving added 29. Josh Green scored 14 points for the Mavericks, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11 points off the bench.

Irving scored the first nine Dallas points of the fourth, and the Mavericks cut the deficit to just four with 8:56 left. However, that would be as close as Dallas would get as the Pacers answered with a 20-4 run, culminating with Haliburton’s layup to give Indiana a 124-104 lead with 4:15 left and cement the victory.

Nuggets 119, Warriors 103

Nikola Jokic set an NBA record en route to his third straight triple-double, Jamal Murray chipped in with 27 points and Denver rallied to defeat Golden State for the seventh consecutive time.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists en route to a record-setting third consecutive game with at least 14 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Gordon aided the visitors’ cause with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did his usual masterful defensive job on Stephen Curry, who had 20 points despite going just 1 of 10 on 3-point attempts. Curry shot just 6-for-19 overall. Klay Thompson was the driving force in the hosts’ early success with 23 first-half points, including five 3-pointers, but he went scoreless in the second half.

Bucks 119, 76ers 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lift Milwaukee past host Philadelphia.

Damian Lillard added 24 points and nine assists while Malik Beasley had 20 points and Bobby Portis scored 17 as the Bucks won their second in a row in coach Doc Rivers’ first game in Philadelphia against his former team. Brook Lopez contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 24 points, De’Anthony Melton added 16 and Paul Reed had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds and Buddy Hield scored 11 points.

Thunder 123, Rockets 110

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 36 points while Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 51 as visiting Oklahoma City rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit to defeat Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander added five rebounds and seven assists to his ledger while Williams scored 22 points. Holmgren tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and his surge to open the fourth quarter enabled the Thunder to establish a comfortable lead.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet scored 20 points apiece for the Rockets, with Smith grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds. Alperen Sengun paired 19 points with 12 rebounds for Houston, which committed 18 turnovers that Oklahoma City converted into 23 points.

Suns 123, Lakers 113

Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale combined for 12 of Phoenix’s 17 made 3-pointers, including a trio down the stretch of the fourth quarter, as Phoenix held off visiting Los Angeles.

The Lakers pulled within 110-104 before Allen and O’Neale knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers with three minutes to go. O’Neale added one more with 1:24 remaining that pushed the Suns’ lead to 13 points, putting the game effectively out of reach for Los Angeles.

All five Phoenix starters scored at least 18 points, led by Allen’s 24. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each recorded double-doubles for Los Angeles. James scored a game-high 28 points to go with a game-high 12 assists. Davis went for 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Kings 123, Clippers 107

De’Aaron Fox responded to a technical foul with a late flurry, Domantas Sabonis recorded his 20th triple-double of the season and visiting Sacramento took advantage of Paul George’s absence to turn back Los Angeles.

Sabonis finished with 17 points and game-highs in rebounds with 15 and assists with 12, helping the Kings win a third straight. He’s only the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 20 triple-doubles in one season.

Norman Powell had 21 points, while Kawhi Leonard and James Harden added 20 apiece for the Clippers, who were minus George after he sat out with a sore left knee.

Bulls 114, Pelicans 106

Nikola Vucevic had a double-double and four teammates scored in double figures as visiting Chicago defeated New Orleans.

Vucevic finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds while DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 24 points for the Bulls, who snapped a two-game skid.

Brandon Ingram, returning from a two-game absence due to illness, scored 22 -- but just four in the second half, while Zion Williamson finished with 19 as New Orleans lost for the second straight time after a four-game winning streak.

Cavaliers 114, Wizards 105

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help visiting Cleveland rally past Washington.

Washington surrendered a six-point lead in the fourth in dropping its 11th straight game. Evan Mobley scored 21 points for the Cavaliers, who swept the four-game season series, and Caris LeVert added 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points in his return after missing two games due to illness.

Jordan Poole led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting off the bench for the Wizards, and Kyle Kuzma added 27. Washington’s Bilal Coulibaly left after taking a hard fall in the first quarter. The Wizards were already without Deni Avdija (left heel contusion) and Corey Kispert (illness).

Jazz 128, Spurs 109

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points to help Utah Jazz snap a five-game losing streak with a blowout win over San Antonio in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 20 points and eight rebounds as Utah won for the first time since Feb. 6.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 27 points, to go with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, but the Spurs lost their fourth straight game and 11th in their last 12. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama followed his historic 5x5 game against the Los Angeles Lakers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Hawks 109, Magic 92

Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson each had a double-double and sparked Atlanta’s victory over visiting Orlando to end a three-game losing streak.

Murray had 25 points, making 11 of 20 shots from the field with two 3-pointers, plus 11 assists and nine rebounds. Johnson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Orlando was led by Franz Wagner’s 19 points and eight rebounds, and Wendell Carter Jr., who tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams were playing without their leading scorers. Orlando was missing Paolo Banchero, who was out with an illness, and Atlanta was minus Trae Young, who will be out at least four weeks with a finger injury.

Hornets 93, Trail Blazers 80

Nick Richards recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Charlotte broke a 15-game skid in Portland with a victory over the Trail Blazers.

Miles Bridges added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Brandon Miller scored 17 points as Charlotte defeated the Trail Blazers in Portland for the first time since March 29, 2008. The franchise was known as the Bobcats when it last won in the Rose City.

Deandre Ayton recorded 26 points and 19 rebounds for Portland, which lost its eighth consecutive game. Jerami Grant added 15 points and Anfernee Simons had 10 but was just 4 of 21 from the field.