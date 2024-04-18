MagazineBuy Print

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings

An MRI on Wednesday confirmed a left hamstring strain and the team said Williamson will be re-examined in approximately two weeks

Published : Apr 18, 2024 08:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the NBA Play-In tournament game.
Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the NBA Play-In tournament game. | Photo Credit: AP
Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the NBA Play-In tournament game. | Photo Credit: AP

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss Friday’s Play-In tournament elimination game against Sacramento Kings due to a left hamstring strain.

An MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury and the team said Williamson will be re-examined in approximately two weeks.

He departed with 3:13 remaining after scoring 40 points in a 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in New Orleans.

The Lakers clinched the No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs, while the Pelicans earned a do-or-die clash at home against the Kings. The winner will grab the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will meet the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Williamson had just tied the score at 95-95 on Tuesday when he exited with an injury to his left leg. In addition to his game-high 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting, the two-time All-Star forward added 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Williamson, 23, averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 70 games (all starts) this season. The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists in 184 games (all starts).

