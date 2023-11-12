MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, lineup updates; India eyes record ninth win against Netherlands

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Updated : Nov 12, 2023 13:17 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Virat Kohli during the training session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands.
India's Virat Kohli during the training session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
lightbox-info

India's Virat Kohli during the training session ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, happening at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

  • November 12, 2023 13:10
    India’s results in World Cup 2023

    Australia - India won by 6 wickets

    Afghanistan - India won by 8 wickets

    Pakistan - India won by 7 wickets

    Bangladesh - India won by 7 wickets

    New Zealand - India won by 4 wickets

    England - India won by 100 runs

    Sri Lanka - India won by 302 runs

    South Africa - India won by 243 runs

  • November 12, 2023 13:05
    Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

    Kohli’s record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been short of his lofty standards. He has managed only 152 runs in six innings at an average of 25.33 at the venue.

  • November 12, 2023 12:59
    Rohit Sharma in Bengaluru

    The Indian captain has scored 437 runs in four innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His highest score is 209 at the venue.

  • November 12, 2023 12:49
    India’s longest winning streak in a World Cup edition

    India’s best winning streak in a World Cup came in 2003 when the side won eight games on the trot. In this edition, India has won eight games, and with a win over Netherlands it will have its best run in a single edition of World Cup.

    Australia holds the record for the longest winning run, 11 wins each in 2003 and 2007.

  • November 12, 2023 12:40
    The Netherlands coach demands consistency

    IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands coach says, his team ‘needs to be better for longer’ ahead of India clash

    Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook wants his team to be consistent for “longer periods” after an impressive ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in Bengaluru on Sunday.

  • November 12, 2023 12:34
    Longest win streaks in World Cups

    Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED

    Check the list of longest winning streaks registered by a team in 50-over World Cups.

  • November 12, 2023 12:29
    List of teams qualified for the Champions Trophy

    With the league stage of the World Cup drawing to its culmination, here are the teams which have made the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy:

    Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut

    England, on Saturday, became the latest team to qualify for the Champions League 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after a 93-run win over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • November 12, 2023 12:17
    India vs Netherlands - Best individual performances

    IND (highest individual score) vs NED: Sachin Tendulkar 52(72) in 2003

    IND (best bowling figures) vs NED: Javagal Srinath 4/30 in 2003

    NED (highest individual score) vs IND: Daan van Bunge 62 (116) in 2003

    NED (best bowling) vs IND: Tim de Leede 4/35 in 2003

  • November 12, 2023 12:15
    Rahul Dravid all praise for the India middle order

    IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash

    Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

  • November 12, 2023 12:12
    India vs Netherlands - Results in World Cups

    2003 - India beat Netherlands by 63 runs

    2011 - India beat Netherlands by 5 wickets

  • November 12, 2023 12:08
    The sound of watching Shubman Gill bat

    There is nothing sweeter than the sound of the ball meeting the bat. Shubman Gill put it to display in the nets on the eve of the India-Netherlands match. Here is Sportstar’s Ayan Acharya bringing you the acoustic experience of watching him bat.

    IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: The sounds of watching Shubman Gill bat

    On Saturday, during the training session ahead of India’s game against the Netherlands, the most piercing silent scream of Shubman Gill’s bat on the ball reverberated around the stadium.

  • November 12, 2023 12:00
    Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli, and their centuries compare
  • November 12, 2023 11:57
    India vs Netherlands - Head to Head Record in ODIs

    Matches played: 2

    India: 2

    Netherlands: 0

    Last result: India won by 5 wickets (New Delhi, 2011)

  • November 12, 2023 11:50
    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - Points Table

    The top four of the World Cup were sealed last night with England’s convincing triumph against Pakistan. Here is how the table looks ahead of the final group-stage match of the tournament.

    ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place

    ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five.

  • November 12, 2023 11:47
    India vs Netherlands - Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-Keepers: Scott Edwards

    Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sybrand Engelbrecht

    All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c),

    Team composition: IND 7-4 NED | Credits left: 8

  • November 12, 2023 11:45
    India vs Netherlands - Predicted XI

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

    NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

  • November 12, 2023 11:41
    India vs Netherlands - Preview

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims to maintain unbeaten streak, takes on the Netherlands in last league game

    India’s final league game during the Diwali weekend, will seamlessly blend into the imminent knockout semifinals before the summit clash at Ahmedabad on November 19.

  • November 12, 2023 11:39
    SQUADS

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

    NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, lineup updates; India eyes record ninth win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand Test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  3. PCB, team management ignored advice to relook spin bowling attack before World Cup, says Misbah Ul Haq
    PTI
  4. Six England World Cup 2023 players retained for Caribbean tour; Buttler remains captain
    Reuters
  5. India vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, lineup updates; India eyes record ninth win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: England’s poor tournament doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler
    Reuters
  3. India vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, lineup updates; India eyes record ninth win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand Test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  3. PCB, team management ignored advice to relook spin bowling attack before World Cup, says Misbah Ul Haq
    PTI
  4. Six England World Cup 2023 players retained for Caribbean tour; Buttler remains captain
    Reuters
  5. India vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment