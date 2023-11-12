IND vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, lineup updates; India eyes record ninth win against Netherlands

- November 12, 2023 13:10India’s results in World Cup 2023
Australia - India won by 6 wickets
Afghanistan - India won by 8 wickets
Pakistan - India won by 7 wickets
Bangladesh - India won by 7 wickets
New Zealand - India won by 4 wickets
England - India won by 100 runs
Sri Lanka - India won by 302 runs
South Africa - India won by 243 runs
- November 12, 2023 13:05Virat Kohli in Bengaluru
Kohli’s record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been short of his lofty standards. He has managed only 152 runs in six innings at an average of 25.33 at the venue.
- November 12, 2023 12:59Rohit Sharma in Bengaluru
The Indian captain has scored 437 runs in four innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His highest score is 209 at the venue.
- November 12, 2023 12:49India’s longest winning streak in a World Cup edition
India’s best winning streak in a World Cup came in 2003 when the side won eight games on the trot. In this edition, India has won eight games, and with a win over Netherlands it will have its best run in a single edition of World Cup.
Australia holds the record for the longest winning run, 11 wins each in 2003 and 2007.
- November 12, 2023 12:40The Netherlands coach demands consistency
- November 12, 2023 12:29List of teams qualified for the Champions Trophy
With the league stage of the World Cup drawing to its culmination, here are the teams which have made the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy:
- November 12, 2023 12:17India vs Netherlands - Best individual performances
IND (highest individual score) vs NED: Sachin Tendulkar 52(72) in 2003
IND (best bowling figures) vs NED: Javagal Srinath 4/30 in 2003
NED (highest individual score) vs IND: Daan van Bunge 62 (116) in 2003
NED (best bowling) vs IND: Tim de Leede 4/35 in 2003
- November 12, 2023 12:15Rahul Dravid all praise for the India middle order
- November 12, 2023 12:12India vs Netherlands - Results in World Cups
2003 - India beat Netherlands by 63 runs
2011 - India beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- November 12, 2023 12:08The sound of watching Shubman Gill bat
There is nothing sweeter than the sound of the ball meeting the bat. Shubman Gill put it to display in the nets on the eve of the India-Netherlands match. Here is Sportstar’s Ayan Acharya bringing you the acoustic experience of watching him bat.
- November 12, 2023 12:00Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli, and their centuries compare
- November 12, 2023 11:57India vs Netherlands - Head to Head Record in ODIs
Matches played: 2
India: 2
Netherlands: 0
Last result: India won by 5 wickets (New Delhi, 2011)
- November 12, 2023 11:50ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - Points Table
The top four of the World Cup were sealed last night with England’s convincing triumph against Pakistan. Here is how the table looks ahead of the final group-stage match of the tournament.
- November 12, 2023 11:47India vs Netherlands - Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Scott Edwards
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sybrand Engelbrecht
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c),
Team composition: IND 7-4 NED | Credits left: 8
- November 12, 2023 11:45India vs Netherlands - Predicted XI
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.
NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- November 12, 2023 11:41India vs Netherlands - Preview
- November 12, 2023 11:39SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes.
