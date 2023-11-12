MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India records its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats Netherlands by 160 runs

IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs to win its ninth consecutive win, recording its longest winning streak a in single edition.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 21:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Logan van Beek is bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.
Netherlands’ Logan van Beek is bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Logan van Beek is bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India registered its ninth consecutive win in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after beating the Netherlands by 160 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

It was the Men in Blue’s longest winning run in the history of the World Cup, improving its eight-match victorious streak at the 2003 World Cup, where it lost to Australia in the final.

AS IT HAPPNEND | INDIA VS NETHERLANDS HIGHLIGHTS

India’s third-longest winning streak came in the 2015 edition of the World Cup, where it won seven matches on the trot before losing to Australia in the semifinal.

Only two teams have won a Cricket World Cup title after going unbeaten in the tournament. West Indies achieved the feat in 1975 and 1979, while Australia did it in 2003 and 2007.

India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During its last successful ODI World Cup campaign, back in 2011, India’s longest successful streak included four victories on the trot.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India records its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats Netherlands by 160 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli picks fifth ODI wicket, gets Scott Edwards caught behind
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment