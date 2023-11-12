India records its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats Netherlands by 160 runs

India registered its ninth consecutive win in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after beating the Netherlands by 160 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

It was the Men in Blue’s longest winning run in the history of the World Cup, improving its eight-match victorious streak at the 2003 World Cup, where it lost to Australia in the final.

India’s third-longest winning streak came in the 2015 edition of the World Cup, where it won seven matches on the trot before losing to Australia in the semifinal.

Only two teams have won a Cricket World Cup title after going unbeaten in the tournament. West Indies achieved the feat in 1975 and 1979, while Australia did it in 2003 and 2007.

India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During its last successful ODI World Cup campaign, back in 2011, India’s longest successful streak included four victories on the trot.