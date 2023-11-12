India records its second-highest World Cup total during IND vs NED

India recorded its second-highest score in a World Cup match during its match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, hitting 410 for four in 50 overs.

It bettered the previous second-best of 373/6 managed during the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka. India’s highest score in the quadrennial competition is 413, hit against Bermuda in 2007.

In ODIs, this was the fourth-highest total by the Men in Blue.

Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul struck centuries and combined for a 208-run fourth wicket partnership to lift the team to the mammoth total. Earlier in the innings, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored half centuries to get India off to a flying start.

This was also the first time India crossed the 400-run mark in the 2023 World Cup.