England, on Saturday, became the latest team to qualify for the Champions League 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after a 93-run win over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The four teams qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup — India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand qualified for the Champions Trophy along with host Pakistan and sixth-placed Afghanistan.
Bangladesh has tentatively made the cut for the eight-team tournament in 2025 being ranked eighth in the points table with four points.
ALSO READ | Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England-seventh, Pakistan-finishes at fifth place
The final spot, however, will be up for grabs, and the only potential team is the Netherlands, which will need to win the last World Cup 2023 league match against India on Sunday to knock Bangladesh out of eighth place.
Champions Trophy qualified teams
*Bangladesh has not yet qualified for the Champions Trophy, as a win over India would push the Netherlands above them.
POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India (Q)
|8
|8
|0
|16
|+2.456
|2. South Africa (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|14
|+1.261
|3. Australia(Q)
|9
|7
|2
|14
|+0.841
|4. New Zealand (Q)
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.743
|5. Pakistan (E)
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.199
|6. Afghanistan (E)
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.336
|7. England (E)
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.572
|8. Bangladesh (E)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.084
|9. Sri Lanka (E)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.419
|10. Netherlands (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.635
(Updated on November 11 after England vs Pakistan)
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups, WEH vs NAS updates; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
- Premier League: Arsenal outclasses Burnley in the end; Everton win at Palace
- Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut
- Bundesliga: Guirassy strikes again as Stuttgart stuns Dortmund 2-1 with heroic comeback
- Man Utd beats Luton 1-0 for second successive league win, thanks to Lindelof’s winner
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE