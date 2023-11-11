MagazineBuy Print

Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut

England, on Saturday, became the latest team to qualify for the Champions League 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after a 93-run win over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 22:58 IST

Team Sportstar
England players after winning the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.
England players after winning the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England players after winning the World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

England, on Saturday, became the latest team to qualify for the Champions League 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after a 93-run win over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The four teams qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup — India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand qualified for the Champions Trophy along with host Pakistan and sixth-placed Afghanistan.

Bangladesh has tentatively made the cut for the eight-team tournament in 2025 being ranked eighth in the points table with four points.

ALSO READ | Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England-seventh, Pakistan-finishes at fifth place

The final spot, however, will be up for grabs, and the only potential team is the Netherlands, which will need to win the last World Cup 2023 league match against India on Sunday to knock Bangladesh out of eighth place.

Champions Trophy qualified teams
India
South Africa
Australia
New Zealand
Pakistan
Afghanistan
England
Bangladesh*

*Bangladesh has not yet qualified for the Champions Trophy, as a win over India would push the Netherlands above them.

POINTS TABLE

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 14 +1.261
3. Australia(Q) 9 7 2 14 +0.841
4. New Zealand (Q) 9 5 4 10 +0.743
5. Pakistan (E) 9 4 5 8 -0.199
6. Afghanistan (E) 9 4 5 8 -0.336
7. England (E) 9 3 6 6 -0.572
8. Bangladesh (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.084
9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419
10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 11 after England vs Pakistan)

