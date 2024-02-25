India’s rekindled wizardry of spin leaves England in tatters – just what the doctor ordered

To each, his own – this was the gist of what India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said when asked at the end of Day 2 if the Indian spinners could take a leaf out of their English counterparts.

Mhambrey’s defence of his wards came after the English duo of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir outperformed the far more experienced Indian spin attack earlier in the Test. The pair took eight wickets in the first innings, with the latter becoming the second-youngest overseas spinner to take a Test-fifer in India.

On the other hand, the Indian spinners, except Ravindra Jadeja, had a middling outing in the first innings. Lead off-spinner R Ashwin bowled a spell of one for 83, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless.

“See, every bowler has a style – certain strengths and areas that he needs to work on. Will be different to our bowlers, will be different to [bowlers from] any other country. I don’t think we are looking at doing something that they’ve done.

“We need to stick with what works for us, our strengths, and just hopefully as the game progresses pick up wickets,” said Mhambrey.

On a nippy Sunday, the Indian spin trio did what they have done so many times over in recent years, rolling their opponents over without much strain. Ashwin, Kuldeep and Jadeja befuddled England, splitting all 10 wickets among themselves.

Redemption of Ashwin

The questions raised earlier at the Indian spin bowling attack were largely pointed towards its leader - Ashwin. The 37-year-old, by his own lofty standards, has had a frigid series.

The English batters, right from the onset of the tour, had indicated that they had no intentions to be overtly respectful towards Ashwin, resulting in him – he has never ended a home Test series with an economy of more than 3.27 – leaking runs at more than four an over.

Ashwin had started the series well, getting a couple of three-wicket hauls in India’s defeat in Hyderabad. But he could add only five more wickets over the next two Tests. And then came the first-innings disappointment in Ranchi, where he was nullified by a sublime Joe Root.

With England narrowly ahead in the fourth Test, Ashwin decided it was time for him to step up.

He constantly fiddled with his pace, run-up and approach to blanket the opponent batters with a fog of suspense, ending with figures of 5/51 in the second innings, his 36th Test fifer.

He started with a double-wicket blow, sending Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope back, with two distinct deliveries.

Ashwin had already startled Duckett with an off-break which spun and bounced. The English opener was now instinctively on the lookout to smother the spin on the front foot. That is when the offie decided to drag his length back, making the ball jump off the seam, giving short-leg fielder Sarfaraz Khan an easy catch off Duckett’s inside-edge.

Ollie Pope was the next target. The English No.3 had started the series with a rollicking double hundred in the second innings in Hyderabad, during which he had effectively subdued Ashwin, raking in 54 runs in 60 balls against the bowler.

But form had since deserted Pope, with the batter on a pair after being dismissed for nought in the first innings. Ashwin sensed the inhibition and fired in a parallel seam delivery from very close to the stumps. Playing for the spin, Pope was taken by surprise as the ball kept its line and slid in, pinning him in front of the stumps.

Ashwin’s plans were bearing fruit. Now, he wanted more, and revenge against Root was on the horizon. The English batter looked just as comfortable as he was in the first innings, trading his whacky shots for the conservative variants.

The spinner, knowing that his line of attack was proving to be ineffective over the wicket, now came around the wicket, bringing the leg-before dismissal more into play. He ramped up the pressure, tying Root down to eight dot balls, finally prompting him to experiment.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the wicket of England’s Joe Root during the third day of fouth Test match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 25, 2024 in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Unfortunately, for Root and England, he chose the wrong delivery. The ball kept low and spun sharp, beating his inside-edge and thumping him low on his foot. India and Ashwin waited patiently for the review – the on-field umpire had turned down the appeal but the host reviewed the decision – and erupted when it was overturned.

For the first time in this Test, India felt it was ahead of the game.

The magic of Kuldeep and impact of Jadeja

India’s advantage was soon driven home by a riveting spell of wrist spin from Kuldeep. The left-arm bowler has, over the years, put many batters through the choppy waters with his variations. Today, he added a few more to his list of victims after putting in an impressive shift with the bat.

Zak Crawley was forced to walk back after his stumps were disarrayed by a delivery that kept unusually low, rendering his attempt to play a back-foot punch a comical endeavour.

Ben Stokes continued to look flabbergasted after being dismissed; he was bowled by a delivery which played pinball with the pitch, the batter’s pads and finally, the stumps.

Amidst all the carnage catered by Kuldeep and Ashwin, the ever-consistent Jadeja held out at one end, forcing endless play-and-misses from the English batters, who were all at sea against his consistent line and length.

Though he ended with just one wicket – a soft dismissal off Jonny Bairstow – Jadeja was the glue that held together the Indian spin-bowling attack against England in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Though he ended with just one wicket – a soft dismissal off Jonny Bairstow – Jadeja was the glue that held together the Indian spin-bowling attack, which reasserted its superiority and ensured the host didn’t have a mountain to chase in the fourth innings.

And they did it by sticking to their singular strengths – just what the doctor (India’s bowling coach) ordered.