IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin equals Kumble for most five-wicket hauls for India in Tests

IND vs ENG: The off-spinner’s 5/51 in the second innings against England was his 35th fifer in the longest format.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 16:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

R. Ashwin equalled leg-spinner Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in Tests during India’s fourth Test match against England in Ranchi on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs England 4th Test Day 3

Ashwin ended with five for 51 as England folded for 145 runs in its second innings, setting India a target of 192 runs to win the Test and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

This was Ashwin’s 35th fifer in the longest format, playing his 99th Test match. Kumble had accumulated the same five-wicket hauls in 136 matches.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin went past Kumble in the list of the highest wicket-takers for India in India.

Related Topics

R. Ashwin /

Anil Kumble

