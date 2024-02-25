IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin equals Kumble for most five-wicket hauls for India in Tests

R. Ashwin equalled leg-spinner Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in Tests during India’s fourth Test match against England in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ashwin ended with five for 51 as England folded for 145 runs in its second innings, setting India a target of 192 runs to win the Test and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

This was Ashwin’s 35th fifer in the longest format, playing his 99th Test match. Kumble had accumulated the same five-wicket hauls in 136 matches.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin went past Kumble in the list of the highest wicket-takers for India in India.