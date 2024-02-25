Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf dislocates shoulder, ruled out of PSL 2024

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League after dislocating his shoulder during two-time defending champion Lahore Qalandars’ two-wicket loss against Karachi Kings on Saturday.
The franchise said in a statement on Sunday that doctors have advised Rauf to rest for four to six weeks to recover from the injury after undergoing scans.
Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the last over while holding onto a stunning catch of Hasan Ali during Karachi’s thrilling run-chase as Lahore lost its fourth successive game in Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 event.
ALSO READ: Pakistan team fitness was lowest priority for Babar Azam, coach Mickey Arthur: Hafeez
Rauf struggled in the first three games but bounced back against Karachi with economical figures of 1-22 off his four overs.
“We are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury,” Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said. “It was painful to see him missing out … and his absence will be felt.”
Rauf’s injury is the second major bowling setback for Lahore after its premier spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan was ruled out before the tournament due to a back injury.
