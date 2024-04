KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off defeats and will look to get their campaign back on track. While Knight Riders’ three-match winning streak was snapped by Chennai Super Kings, Super Giants were stunned at home by a struggling Delhi Capitals.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs LSG:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player options: Varun Chakravarthy/Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Yash Thakur/Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, M. Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K. Gowtham.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt BATTERS Shreyas Iyer ALL-ROUNDERS Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell (vc), Marcus Stoinis BOWLERS Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 8.0