KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be held on April 14, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.