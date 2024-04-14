MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine in action.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

READ THE MATCH PREVIEW | KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hosts Lucknow Super Giants, looking to return to winning ways at home

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be held on April 14, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh jumps to joint-top in standings after win against Vidit in round 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Hetmyer heroics help Rajasthan Royals clinch last-over thriller against Punjab Kings
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals wins thriller against Punjab Kings to extend lead at top spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh jumps to joint-top in standings after win against Vidit in round 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment