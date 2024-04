KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Both teams will hope to get their campaign back on track after facing defeat in their previous encounters. While Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, Super Giants were shocked at home by Delhi Capitals.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

KKR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0 Lucknow Super Giants won: 3 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one run (Kolkata; 2023)

KKR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 1 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one run (2023)

KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 82 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 48 Kolkata Knight Riders lost: 34 Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs (2024) Last 5 results: Won - 2; Lost - 3 Kolkata Knight Riders highest score: 232/2 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2019) Kolkata Knight Riders lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs Mumbai Indians (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS LSG IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Quinton de Kock (LSG) 3 218 109.00 173.01 140* Rinku Singh (KKR) 3 113 56.50 194.82 67* KL Rahul (LSG) 3 68 68.00 133.33 68*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS LSG IPL MATCHES