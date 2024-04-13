MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: ‘Pathirana out of MI vs CSK, but nearing match fitness,’ says Fleming

Pathirana has been out of XI since CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 19:56 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session.
Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming hinted that their strike bowler Matheesha Pathirana is nearing match fitness but has ruled him out of the next match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“It wasn’t as bad as what we had thought, so we are very hopeful that if not tomorrow, then very close,” Fleming said. “We know the importance of him in games like this, but we will make sure he is 100% in this form,” Fleming told reporters on the eve of the match.

Pathirana has struggled to remain fit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, remaining out of action in the first game, recuperating from a hamstring injury, sustained during the second T20I against Bangladesh.

Joining CSK as a replacement to injured Adam Milne in 2022, the Sri Lankan quick has taken 25 wickets in 16 matches for CSK, including four wickets in two games this season.

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 86/5 (15 Overs); Shashank falls, Livingstone joins Jitesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy searching for first win against Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IPL 2024: ‘Pathirana out of MI vs CSK, but nearing match fitness,’ says Fleming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins
    Rakesh Rao
  1. IPL 2024: ‘Pathirana out of MI vs CSK, but nearing match fitness,’ says Fleming
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Modifications for bowling rules necessary for balance between bat and ball,’ says CSK coach Fleming
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians lock horns with bragging rights at stake
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: ‘Too early to write-off Starc, he’s done reasonably okay,’ says Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor Gambhir
    Y. B. Sarangi
