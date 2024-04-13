IPL 2024: ‘Pathirana out of MI vs CSK, but nearing match fitness,’ says Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming hinted that their strike bowler Matheesha Pathirana is nearing match fitness but has ruled him out of the next match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“It wasn’t as bad as what we had thought, so we are very hopeful that if not tomorrow, then very close,” Fleming said. “We know the importance of him in games like this, but we will make sure he is 100% in this form,” Fleming told reporters on the eve of the match.

Two contenders for the delivery of #TATAIPL 2024 🔥



Use #IPLonJioCinema and let us know which one is your favourite 🤩#DCvCSK#JioCinemaSportspic.twitter.com/5Yz27oIvom — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2024

Pathirana has struggled to remain fit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, remaining out of action in the first game, recuperating from a hamstring injury, sustained during the second T20I against Bangladesh.

Joining CSK as a replacement to injured Adam Milne in 2022, the Sri Lankan quick has taken 25 wickets in 16 matches for CSK, including four wickets in two games this season.